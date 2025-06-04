FIREDISC Cookers® – The Leader in Outdoor Portable Cooking – Appoints Rockcliffe Capital as Exclusive Advisor to Lead Strategic Equity Raise and Accelerate North American Expansion

Rockcliffe Capital Guides FIREDISC Cookers in Unlocking Growth Potential Through Equity Financing

HOUSTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a grill market filled with disposable imports and overhyped gadgets, FIREDISC Cookers stands apart. Today, the Texas-based outdoor cooking innovator announced the appointment of Rockcliffe Capital as its exclusive advisor to lead a strategic equity raise that will fuel growth in retail distribution, product development, and brand expansion across North America.

FIREDISC Cookers, founded in 2010 by brothers Griff Jaggard and Hunter Jaggard, was born out of frustration with underbuilt barbeque grills that couldn’t keep up with rugged outdoor adventures. Drawing from the South Texas discada, they engineered a modern propane cooker: durable, powerful, portable, and built for the outdoors.

The result is a full line of outdoor gas grills, portable griddles, disk cookers, and disco-style systems powered by high- output gas burners and designed for flavor, function, and freedom. The flagship FIREDISC 380 features a 15,000-BTU propane burner and a 380-square-inch cooking surface, perfect for camp, tailgate, or backyard BBQ.

“This started with a simple goal: cook great food anywhere,” said Griff Jaggard, co-founder and CEO of FIREDISC Cookers. “What began in a barn became a brand embraced by overlanders, RVers, college fans, and chefs who care about quality gear. This raise helps us build that community and scale even faster.”

With demand surging at retailers like Ace Hardware and online, FIREDISC is expanding its U.S.-based manufacturing and launching new SKUs, including foldable cookers, overland-ready editions, and bundled grill accessories. The brand’s rugged systems are backed by an accessory ecosystem of propane regulators, hard lids, wind guards, spatulas, fuel, and cleaning kits, driving strong repeat business across the retail distribution and DTC channels.

Rockcliffe Capital, known for advising premium consumer and lifestyle brands, will lead the equity raise, already attracting interest from outdoor-focused investors and strategic funds.

“What FIREDISC has built is rare: premium performance, authentic roots, and a loyal tribe,” said Campbell Ohrlis, President of Revenue Operations at Rockcliffe Capital. “This isn’t just a BBQ grill. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a movement. It’s a cooker people talk about, share recipes on, and take from tailgate to elk camp.”

What Makes FIREDISC Different?

Outdoor cooking built tough: high-output gas burners, zero moving parts, and collapsible legs

From trails to tailgates: fits every adventure, from backyard BBQs to overlanding expeditions

Deep retail traction: DTC and retail distribution success at Ace Hardware and beyond

Passionate community: thousands of 5-star reviews, viral user recipes, and influencer-driven content

Complete gear lineup: from grill accessories and propane regulators to branded disco and griddle gear

Fueling the Next Phase of Growth

Funds will support:

National retail distribution and channel expansion

Scaled U.S. production of new FIREDISC cookers and accessories Strategic co-branded outdoor partnerships

Content partnerships featuring FIREDISC recipes and real-world outdoor cooking

Whether it’s fajitas on the ranch, tacos on the portable griddle, or fish at the lake, FIREDISC Cookers is the only barbeque grill people bring everywhere and brag about.

About FIREDISC® Cookers

Headquartered in Katy, Texas, FIREDISC® Cookers is a leading national brand specializing in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of innovative outdoor cooking products. Founded by Texas brothers, including co-founder Griff Jaggard, FIREDISC Cookers has redefined how America cooks outdoors. From portable propane cookers, rugged griddles, and disco-style cookers to high-performance grills and durable grill accessories, FIREDISC delivers unmatched performance and portability for adventurers, tailgaters, and backyard chefs alike.

Whether you’re cooking fajitas on a griddle, deep-frying in a disco cooker, or searing steaks on one of FIREDISC’s iconic propane grills, FIREDISC Cookers makes outdoor cooking accessible, effortless, and memorable. Engineered with precision and built for the outdoors, every FIREDISC® product—from cookers to accessories—is designed to turn good food into great memories.

Created for those who value freedom, flavor, and function, FIREDISC Cookers are as at home in elk camp as they are on a patio. Whether you're firing up a quick dinner in the backyard or preparing a feast in the wild, FIREDISC is the trusted tool of choice.

With a loyal and growing nationwide fanbase, FIREDISC Cookers is more than just gear. It's a movement fueled by innovation, quality, and the vision of Griff Jaggard and his team. Since its launch in 2017, the family-owned, Texas- based company has earned its place as a category leader in outdoor cooking. Their commitment to quality, durability, and superior customer service has made FIREDISC Cookers a household name among outdoor enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and grill masters.

As FIREDISC looks ahead, the brand remains committed to raising the bar in propane-powered outdoor cooking with new innovations in cookers, griddles, grills, and disco-style solutions built to go wherever flavor leads. Fire it Up and Gather ‘Round. Learn more at www.firedisccookers.com

About Rockcliffe Capital

Rockcliffe Capital is a boutique investment bank focused on advising high-growth companies in consumer, lifestyle, and specialty manufacturing sectors. With a founder-first mindset and a deep network of capital partners, Rockcliffe helps visionary brands raise, scale, and exit with intention.

