Media Advisory: Global Energy Show Canada 2025 to Convene World Energy Leaders for Critical Industry Dialogue

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the Global Energy Show (GESC), organized by dmg events, in Calgary from June 10-12, 2025.



WHEN: Tuesday, June 10 – Thursday June 12, 2025

WHAT: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

• 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. - Pancake Breakfast

• 9:20 a.m. – Opening Plenary: Joelle Tomlinson, Journalist, Media Personality and Global Energy Show Host and Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary

• 10 a.m. – Official Exhibition Opening

• 10 a.m. – Keynote with His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC and conversation with Peter Mansbridge, former news anchor

• 10:30 a.m. – Peter Mansbridge and Stastia West, Shell Canada President and Country Chair

• Site tours

ο Details here.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

• 10 a.m. – Keynote: Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta and conversation with Peter Mansbridge

Tuesday, June 10 – Thursday June 12, 2025

• Executive Conference

ο Full program here.

ο Speaker list here.

• Energy Influencer Program

ο Full schedule here.

ο Speaker list here.

• Executive Leadership Roundtables

ο Sessions here.

For more information on the exhibitions, conference features and special features, please visit https://www.globalenergyshow.com/.

WHERE: BMO Centre at Stampede Park - Calgary