OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media discusses importance of media freedom and independent journalism during official visit to Hungary

VIENNA, 4 June 2025 — The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Braathu, yesterday concluded his first official visit to Hungary where he held bilateral meetings with Hungarian authorities as well as consultations with journalists and civil society representatives. He also gave a keynote speech at the General Meeting of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) in Budapest.

“Independent, ethical journalism provides the foundation for democratic decision-making, and trustworthy fact-based news has never been more important than now,” Braathu said.

During his visit, the Representative met with Balázs Hankó, Minister of Culture and Innovation; Zoltán Kovács, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations, Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister; Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Ervin Kajzinger, Director for International Affairs, National Media and Infocommunications Authority; Balázs Bartóki-Gönczy, Member of the Media Council; and Dániel Papp, Director, Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA).

The Representative highlighted the provisions of the Fundamental Law of Hungary wherein Article 9 establishes that “Hungary shall recognize and protect the freedom and diversity of the press, and shall ensure the conditions for the dissemination of information necessary for the formation of democratic public opinion.”

A central topic of discussions was the proposed legislative package, “On the Transparency of Public Life,” which, if adopted in its current form, would have significant consequences on media pluralism and viability in Hungary. While the proposed legislation is framed to protect national sovereignty and constitutional identity by ensuring transparency, some provisions risk undermining OSCE commitments.

“Our analysis of the draft Bill using the tripartite test indicates that, although its purpose may be considered legitimate, it fails to meet the legality requirement due to vague and overly broad definitions. It also does not satisfy the necessity and proportionality criteria, as the proposed regulation does not seem to apply the minimum intervention necessary in order to achieve its stated purpose,” the Representative said. “I urge the MPs proposing the Bill to amend their proposal so as to resolve these concerns.”

Braathu also emphasized the importance of ensuring that both public service broadcasters and media regulatory bodies are independent from political influence. He similarly addressed the issue of independent and fair allocation of state advertising, which should be allocated based on impartial and clear criteria, so as to support media pluralism, including independent media.

In line with his mandate, Representative Braathu reaffirmed his readiness to support Hungarian authorities at all levels in advancing reforms that promote media freedom and fulfill OSCE’s commitments.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom