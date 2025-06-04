Strengthening the role of women in preventing violent extremism focus of the OSCE regional meeting in Tashkent

To promote women’s leadership in addressing transnational threats, women professionals from across Central Asia convened for a Regional Expert Group Meeting on 3 and 4 June in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event focused on youth, gender and labour migration in the context of preventing and countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism (P/CVERLT).

The meeting was jointly organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, the OSCE Secretariat’s Gender Issues Programme under the WIN Project and the Transnational Threats Department’s Action against Terrorism Unit. It brought together members of the OSCE Network for Women Professionals on P/CVERLT in Central Asia to share experiences, strengthen regional co-operation, and promote inclusive and effective approaches to shared security challenges.

“Today's meeting is an excellent example of co-ordination and co-operation at all levels - between the OSCE Secretariat, field missions in Central Asia and, most importantly, dedicated professionals working to prevent and counter violent extremism and radicalization that leads to terrorism throughout the OSCE area,” said Ambassador Alena Kupchyna, OSCE Co-ordinator of Activities to Address Transnational Threats.

Participants explored how youth marginalization and online violent extremist narratives are impacting online radicalization to violence in the region. Presentations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan highlighted the importance of early prevention, multi-stakeholder engagement and context-specific tools.

“The Network serves not only as a platform for sharing best practices and practical skills but also as a tool to strengthen the role of women in shaping gender-sensitive strategies and in developing efforts to empower women and girls,” emphasized Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The meeting also reaffirmed the value of the OSCE Network for Women Professionals on P/CVERLT as a platform for dialogue, mutual learning and policy innovation. Participants identified shared challenges and developed targeted recommendations for further actions.

“Women must be at the forefront of building peace and security. Their expertise is essential for ensuring that responses to violent extremism are inclusive, sustainable and effective,” stated Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues. “I am proud to see how this Network has grown into a platform for collaboration, sharing best practices and peer support across Central Asia.”

The meeting concluded with a discussion on regional priorities and the Network’s plan through 2025. The OSCE Network for Women Professionals on P/CVERLT will continue to support dialogue, learning and joint action, strengthening regional co-operation and ensuring that women’s perspectives remain central to preventing and countering violent extremism in Central Asia.