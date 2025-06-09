WGA Advisors and EverWorker Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation

WGA Advisors, Inc.

Collaboration delivers AI capabilities to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enable rapid digital scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WGA Advisors , Inc., a global advisory, strategy and management consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with EverWorker , a leading provider of agentic AI workforce solutions. The alliance aims to help organizations deploy intelligent automation that transforms operations, enhances compliance, and unlocks new levels of business efficiency.Through the partnership, WGA Advisors will embed EverWorker’s no-code agentic AI platform into its strategic offerings, enabling clients to design, deploy, and scale AI workers across key functions. The joint initiative will focus on developing industry-specific solutions and guiding seamless implementation at enterprise scale.“Our alliance with EverWorker represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI Agentic solutions to our clients,” said Brian Andrews, Executive Managing Director at WGA Advisors. “By harnessing EverWorker’s AI agentic platform, we are enabling organizations to unlock new levels of efficiency and resilience. Supervised and unsupervised AI agents can automate routine transactional activities with precision while enhancing risk controls and freeing human capital for higher-value work.”A collection of powerful tools in one comprehensive and secure platform, EverWorker removes the technical complexity typical of current approaches to AI application development so that anyone who can describe a task or role in plain language can easily create powerful AI workers. This allows the average business leader to automate away mundane, low-value and time-consuming tasks; or to create AI assistants that operate as valued teammates in everyday tasks.“WGA Advisors brings deep strategic and operational insight to our clients’ most complex challenges,” said Peter Guagenti, CEO of EverWorker. “Together, we are delivering pragmatic AI solutions that augment human potential, have an immediate and material impact on revenue and profitability, and create lasting business value.”This collaboration underscores both firms’ commitment to advancing responsible AI and helping enterprises navigate a complex and evolving digital future.For more information, visit https://wgadvisors.com or https://everworker.ai Media ContactsWGA Advisors, Inc.Contact: Rebecca SmithEmail: media@wgaadvisors.comPhone: (866) 556-5206EverWorkerEmail: pr@everworker.aiAbout WGA Advisors, Inc.WGA Advisors, Inc. is a proud member of the WGA Advisory Holdings family of companies. We are a global advisory, strategy, and management consulting firm recognized as an ethical, incorruptible, and world-class alternative to Tier-1 consulting firms. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, we help companies make and execute the right decisions across strategy, AI, operations, culture, compliance, supply chain, and digital transformation. For more information, visit WGAAdvisors.comAbout EverWorkerEverWorker’s mission is to make it easy for anyone to accelerate their business and unlock their full potential with an always-on agentic AI workforce. Anyone who can describe a task and the outcomes they want can create an AI worker to get it done – no coding or complex engineering required. EverWorker boosts productivity, reduces costs, and frees teams across business functions to focus on more creative, more strategic, and more valuable work. For more information, visit EverWorker.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.