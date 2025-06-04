XRP News: Xpfinance Ignites The XRPL Ledger With The $XPF Presale, Selling Out 30% Of The Presale Allocation In Days





VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP price pushes to recovery mode, Ripple holders are actively seeking projects poised to define XRP’s next bullish chapter.

While numerous exciting developments are unfolding on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), there is a standout project that every savvy investor should closely watch in 2025. Xpfinance , XRPL’s Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing Protocol.

Xpfinance delivers what centralized “yield” platforms never could: instant, over-collateralized loans and passive income without surrendering your keys.

Every loan, repayment, and liquidation clears in seconds on XRPL, costing fractions of a cent. No custodians, no opaque reserves, just verifiable, trust-minimized DeFi.

Xpfinance ’s $XPF presale is live and over 30% of the presale allocation has been filled with less than 30 days to the end of the presale.

Powered by the native $XPF token, XpFinance offers compelling benefits including passive XRP income via staking, substantially reduced borrowing rates, and direct governance over protocol developments.

Early investors participating in the current presale secure $XPF tokens at a 30% discount compared to the upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) listing price, making immediate profits highly attractive.

XPF Presale Details

Presale Allocation: 60 million $XPF (30 % of supply)

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 200 XPF

Listing Price: Magnetic & XP Market immediately after sale at 30 % price increase.

How To Join Xpfinance Presale In Four Simple Steps

Buy XRP on Coinbase, Binance, Bybit, or another trusted exchange.

Transfer XRP to a self-custody wallet such as Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger.

Visit the official presale portal and send your XRP contribution to the presale address.

Add the $XPF trustline; tokens airdrop automatically to your wallet when the sale ends.

Xpfinance is the infrastructure that will let that capital earn yield transparently and securely.

Don’t watch from the sidelines, follow @xpfinancexrp on X, join the conversation in t.me/xpfinancexrp , and join the presale here https://xp.finance/presale .

Secure your $XPF allocation before the window closes and help build the future of decentralized finance on the XRP Ledger.

Stay Connected With XpFinance:

Website: https://xp.finance

X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Email: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

