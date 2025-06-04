European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 10, 2025 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 190,046,727 units and special voting units of ERES (collectively, “Units”) representing 81.07% of ERES’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Gina Parvaneh Cody 189,612,547 99.82% 341,826 0.18% Ira Gluskin 189,600,098 99.81% 354,275 0.19% Mark Kenney 183,619,750 96.67% 6,334,623 3.34% Gervais Levasseur 189,602,333 99.82% 352,040 0.19% Lisa Russell 189,613,658 99.82% 340,715 0.18%

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 189,712,920 99.82% 333,807 0.18%

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2025, ERES owned 2,594 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €729.1 million.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information:

ERES

Mr. Mark Kenney

Chief Executive Officer

416.861.9404

m.kenney@capreit. net ERES

Ms. Jenny Chou

Chief Financial Officer

416.354.0188

j.chou@capreit. net

Legal Disclaimer:

