Steve Winters of Winters Plumbing Shares Critical Expertise on Clogged Drains in HelloNation Magazine

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s really causing that slow-draining sink—and when is it more than just a simple clog? Steve Winters of Winters Plumbing in Greenwood, Indiana, addresses this common misconception in HelloNation Magazine , where he explains what homeowners often get wrong about clogged drain warning signs and why ignoring them can lead to costly consequences.

According to Winters, surface-level blockages like grease or hair are often blamed for drainage issues, but when multiple drains start acting up—such as a gurgling toilet and bathtub—the problem likely lies deeper, in the main sewer line. These issues aren’t typically solved with store-bought cleaners or plungers. They are often caused by tree root intrusion in pipes, deteriorating sewer lines, or sludge buildup in plumbing, which require professional tools and expertise.

He emphasizes the importance of a professional camera inspection to accurately identify the problem without unnecessary digging or delays. This diagnostic approach helps address the issue before it escalates to sewage backups, water damage, or even foundational instability. Winters encourages homeowners to trust the signs their system is giving them and avoid the cost of ignoring plumbing problems that can spiral quickly.

In the article, What Most People Get Wrong About Clogged Drains , Winters offers practical advice on recognizing the difference between a household drain issue and a main sewer line blockage, helping homeowners take smarter, proactive steps to protect their property.

