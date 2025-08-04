CWR Central Sets Industry Standard with Overnight Shipping, Extensive Inventory, and Access to Any Part Needed

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CWR Central , a leading supplier of industrial refrigeration compressor parts and control solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services and inventory to meet growing customer demand. With overnight shipping, hard-to-find parts in stock, and exclusive in-person promotions, CWR Central is redefining convenience and reliability for the industrial refrigeration market.Unmatched Inventory and AvailabilityCWR Central offers one of the industry’s widest selections of in-stock compressor parts, specializing in components for Vilter, Mycom, and FES systems. From valves and rebuild kits for Hansen, RS, and Danfoss, to control system relays and retrofit kits, the company is a one-stop destination for high-performance and legacy system support.Central Washington Refrigeration understands how critical uptime is. That’s why they invest in inventory others won’t—full compressor rebuilds, even up to 8-cylinder machines, and hard-to-find components with long lead times.Advanced Control System SupportIn addition to mechanical components, CWR Central supports advanced refrigeration controls. The company carries EMPIRE control systems and a full range of Opto cards to help customers modernize and maintain their automation infrastructure. Retrofit kits are also available to update older screw machine panels to the latest operating systems.Exclusive In-Person Giveaway ProgramCustomers who visit CWR Central in person to order or pick up parts are eligible for a monthly giveaway—an initiative that rewards loyal partners and fosters direct relationships.Commitment to Customer-Centered ServiceWith the ability to special-order Frick parts and provide expert guidance on both new and legacy systems, CWR Central continues to put customer needs first. The company’s overnight shipping service ensures that urgent part needs are met without delay.To learn more about CWR visit https://www.cwrcentral.com or stop by the store in person to experience the CWR Central difference—and don’t forget to enter this month’s giveaway!

