Sound, Spirit, and Celebration: Maejor, Jim James, and Vic Mensa Lead the Musical Heartbeat of Psychedelic Science 2025

DENVER, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science , the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), has unveiled an inspiring lineup of musical visionaries headlining both the keynote stage and immersive live events at Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) in Denver, Colorado.

Keynote: Sound, Frequencies, and Emotional Alchemy

Grammy-nominated artist and sound healing innovator Maejor (Brandon Green) and rapper and activist Vic Mensa will join forces in a powerful keynote session titled Music Is the Bridge: Frequencies, Visions, Creativity . On Wednesday, June 18 (2:30–3:15 PM MDT) in the Bluebird Ballroom 1A – these artists will explore how sound becomes medicine and melody a tool for transformation.



Maejor—known for mastering albums at 432 Hz—shares how scientifically tuned music fosters deep harmony and Vic Mensa will speak to how medicine journeys have influenced his music, activism, and sense of ancestral connection.

“Music is a universal language. It resonates deeply, brings people together, and creates space for healing and self-discovery. That is why we use it as a bridge, not just to inspire but to share resources, support community, and spark curiosity. This keynote features some of the most visionary artists of our time, showing how music can be a catalyst for healing and radical creativity. And beyond the stage, the energy continues throughout the week as Denver becomes a living soundscape, with performances by Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts, Vic Mensa, and more.”

— Devon Phillips, Community & Partnerships Officer

More Music, More Magic Across Denver

But the magic doesn’t stop at the Colorado Convention Center. Throughout the week, Denver transforms into a vibrant soundscape with unforgettable performances and immersive events:

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.



About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

