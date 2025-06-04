F.X. Matt Brewing Delivers Mid-Strength Craft Beer for a New Generation with Saranac Weekend Warrior

One of America’s Oldest Breweries That Shaped Craft Beer Is Doing It Again

UTICA, N.Y., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F.X. Matt Brewing , the 137-year-old family-owned brewery that pioneered craft beer in America, is leading the next big shift in drinking culture. This time, they’re answering the call of modern drinkers who want full flavor, all-day drinkability, and the ability to stay present in the moment and fully enjoy time with others.

Introducing Saranac Weekend Warrior , a Golden Pilsner designed for those who want to stay in the moment, enjoy their night, and own the next day. At just 3% ABV, Saranac Weekend Warrior strikes the perfect balance between light and refreshing and full-bodied craft flavor, giving beer lovers all the satisfaction of a great brew without the sluggish next morning.

Mid-strength beer, defined as less than 4.5% ABV, has already taken hold in countries like Australia and New Zealand, where it makes up over 25% of the market, and is growing quickly in European markets. As American drinkers prioritize mindful consumption and a more balanced lifestyle, F.X. Matt is bringing the next big beer movement stateside.

“For over a century, F.X. Matt Brewing has been successful by evolving alongside our customers and delivering beverages that delight them,” said Fred Matt, the fourth-generation leader and President of F.X. Matt Brewing. “Today, Americans want a better way to enjoy craft beer without compromising on taste or lifestyle. Saranac Weekend Warrior delivers the perfect middle ground.”

Saranac Weekend Warrior is a bright, crisp Golden Pilsner with refreshing citrus notes and a smooth, easy-drinking finish that clocks in at roughly 100 calories per serving.

3% ABV with the perfect balance of refreshment and flavor Great Value: $15.99 for a 12-pack – craft-quality beer at an affordable price

$15.99 for a 12-pack – craft-quality beer at an affordable price Brewed for Modern Drinkers: Whether it’s hanging with friends, day drinking, enjoying a concert, attending a wedding, or some backyard BBQ fun, Saranac Weekend Warrior lets beer lovers enjoy the moment and still wake up ready for the next day



To join the mid-strength movement and find Saranac Weekend Warrior nearest you, visit https://www.saranac.com/brew-finder/ .

About F.X. Matt Brewing

Founded in 1888, F.X. Matt Brewing is one of America’s oldest family-owned breweries. With a legacy of innovation, resilience and craftsmanship spanning four generations, the brewery has continuously evolved alongside the changing beer landscape – from surviving Prohibition to pioneering the craft beer movement with the launch of its award-winning flagship craft beer, Saranac.

Today, F.X. Matt continues to lead the industry, offering a portfolio of craft beers like Utica Club and Flying Dog, non-alcoholic sodas, hard ciders and more. The brewery also provides contract brewing and production services for some of the most recognized beverage brands in the country. To learn more, visit www.saranac.com .

