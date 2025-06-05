Water and Sanitation on Kwena Dam water levels

The Kwena Dam, located in the Crocodile River system upstream of the City of Mbombela in Mpumalanga’s Ehlanzeni District, continues to maintain water levels above full capacity. According to the latest weekly State of Reservoirs report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) earlier this week, the dam remains stable at 100.5%, unchanged from the previous week.

Among the listed dams in the Lowveld region, Klipkopjes Dam showed a slight improvement, rising from 100.0% to 100.2%. Meanwhile, several other dams maintained consistent levels, including Blyderivierpoort Dam at 100.2%, Buffelskloof Dam at 100.3%, Da Gama Dam at 100.3%, and Ohrigstad Dam at 78.3%.

However, a number of dams recorded minor decreases. Driekoppies Dam lowered from 95.0% to 94.7%, while Longmere Dam dropped from 100.9% to 100.7%. Witklip Dam fell from 100.3% to 100.2%, Primkop Dam declined from 100.6% to 100.4%, and Inyaka Dam saw a slight reduction from 99.5% to 99.4%.

Provincially, Mpumalanga’s average dam levels experienced a marginal decline from 100.0% to 99.8%. Within the Water Management Areas (WMAs), the Limpopo-Olifants WMA remained steady at 94.9%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dipped slightly from 99.4% to 99.3%.

At the district level, all three regions in Mpumalanga recorded decreases. Ehlanzeni District decreased from 97.7% to 97.6%, Gert Sibande District dropped from 100.8% to 100.7%, and Nkangala District saw a reduction from 100.8% to 100.5%.

The Department reiterates the critical need for water conservation, urging the public to use water wisely and sparingly. As a water-scarce country, South Africa relies on responsible water usage to ensure sustainable supply for future generations. The DWS calls on all citizens to repair leaks, report water infrastructure issues promptly, and avoid wastage to safeguard this precious resource.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Themba Khoza

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 301 6962

#ServiceDeliveryZA