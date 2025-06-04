Cybersecurity Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 424.14 Billion by 2030 – Mordor Intelligence

Global Cybersecurity Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by rising cyber threats, cloud adoption, endpoint protection, and compliance demands.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cybersecurity market continues to expand as organizations prioritize digital safety amid a rising tide of cyber threats. The global cybersecurity market outlook reflects these trends, with Mordor Intelligence estimating the market size to reach USD 424.14 billion by 2030 at a 12.63% CAGR. From malware to ransomware and phishing attacks, both private and public sectors are reinforcing their security frameworks. The introduction of advanced technologies like AI, automation, and threat intelligence tools are helping organizations respond to incidents with greater speed and accuracy. This growth trajectory is supported by rising awareness and regulatory pressures in data-intensive industries.Digital Risk Protection Rises as Top Priority Across North AmericaNorth American enterprises are making cybersecurity a boardroom priority amid increasing cyberattacks on financial systems, healthcare networks, and government infrastructure. Organizations are focusing heavily on network security, threat intelligence, and endpoint protection tools to counteract these threats. The North America Cyber Security Market is projected to grow from USD 100.17 billion in 2025 to USD 150.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period.Mordor Intelligence notes that this regional market is sustained by federal policies, mature enterprise IT ecosystems, and robust cloud adoption.Explore more on the: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-cybersecurity-market?utm_source=einpr Europe Strengthens Cyber Defense Through Regulatory Compliance and Ransomware ReadinessEurope cybersecurity growth is shaped by enforcement of GDPR, increasing ransomware incidents, and collaborative public-private security programs. Enterprises are deploying IAM solutions and incident response platforms as baseline defenses.According to Mordor Intelligence, the region's market is expected to reach USD 105.45 billion by 2030, with demand accelerating in industries like banking, healthcare, and public services. Read to know more insights about the Europe Cyber Security Market MEA Region Sees Investment Surge in National and Enterprise Cyber DefensesThe Middle East and Africa are scaling cybersecurity operations to address growing threats to oil, energy, and banking infrastructure. Governments are rolling out national strategies to improve cyber resilience and reduce vulnerabilities in mission-critical systems.Mordor Intelligence projects the market will grow from USD 3.27 billion in 2025 to USD 5.87 billion by 2030, with rising adoption of cloud, mobile, and endpoint security solutions.Find more insights on the: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/middle-east-and-africa-cybersecurity-market?utm_source=einpr India Accelerates Cybersecurity Adoption Amid Nationwide DigitalizationIndia’s cybersecurity market is expanding rapidly, propelled by the government’s Digital India push and increasing frequency of data breaches. Businesses are actively investing in advanced security architecture, including cloud-native protection, SIEM, and threat analytics.Mordor Intelligence highlights that India is on track to reach USD 12.90 billion by 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with a CAGR of 18.33%. Find latest details here - India Cyber Security Market ConclusionAs digital ecosystems expand, the urgency to safeguard assets and data is becoming a strategic focus across the globe. According to Mordor Intelligence, the cybersecurity industry is not only growing in size but also in complexity, driven by innovation in AI, real-time threat analysis, and proactive defense systems.Regions such as North America and Europe are leading in enterprise-grade implementations, while markets in the Middle East, India, and Africa are rapidly catching up with investments in national frameworks and enterprise solutions. Every region’s strategy reflects its unique threat environment, but all share a common need for agility, compliance, and scalability.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cyber-security-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

