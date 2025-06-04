Chapter 17 - Reestablishment of Commission Jurisdiction Highland Plantation

MAINE, June 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 4, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission is proposing rules to reestablish land use regulatory authority in Highland Plantation. On April 26, 2025, at an annual meeting of the plantation, Highland Plantation voted to repeal its comprehensive plan and land use ordinance. Pursuant to 12 M.R.S. 685-A(4-A)(B)(1), the Maine Land Use Planning Commission is required to reestablish its jurisdiction (land use regulatory authority and responsibility) over Highland Plantation. In order to provide time to prepare and seek community feedback on an updated Land Use Guidance Map for Highland Plantation, this rulemaking also proposes to adopt the Land Use Guidance Map for Highland Plantation that was in effect prior to the 2016 transfer of authority. This rulemaking also includes other clerical edits, including but not limited to revision of the rule title, updating of statutory citations, and minor rule format changes.

Public hearing: None scheduled Public noticed: June 4, 2025 Comment deadline: July 7, 2025

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stacy Benjamin

Phone: (207) 441-3761