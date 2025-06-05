Gauteng Legislature announces 4th quarter crime stats for 2024/25 financial year, 5 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will on Thursday, 5 June 2025 receive a detailed briefing from the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, on the 4th Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2024/25 financial year.

The briefing will focus on crime trends between January and March 2025 and will provide an overview of key developments in the fight against crime in the province.

The Committee will also receive a focused briefing on priority areas on crime aimed at addressing persistent crime challenges across Gauteng.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 5 June 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Thaba Eco Hotel, Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, 46 Impala Road, Johannesburg

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing. Opportunities for interviews will be available prior to and following the session.

Enquiries:

Thebe Khumalo

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

