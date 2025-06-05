Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza undertakes 365 Days of Child Protection Outreach to Empangeni, 6 to 7 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to take the 365 Days of Child Protection Outreach to Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, where he has adopted the MusaweNkosi home for orphaned and vulnerable children, and to support the Class of 2025 Mid-term Readiness Programme at Umdlamfe Secondary School in eSikhawini, Richards Bay, where he will also handover Smart ID Cards to learners, this weekend, 06-07 June 2025.

Home Affairs officials have recently visited Umdlamfe Secondary School and MusaweNkosi to assist children who wanted to apply for IDs and those requiring Late Registration of Birth for their rightful place on South Africa’s National Population Register and birth certificates. IDs are vital for learners’ admission to their life-changing school examinations.

Children who will be receiving for the first time in their lives their own IDs and birth certificates will be empowered to seek and enjoy protection from abuse and neglect, a deliverable of the 365 Days of Child Protection Campaign and will be enabled to access government and other services.

The Home Affairs Deputy Minister has adopted MusaweNkosi home for orphaned and vulnerable children. This is done with the view to extend sustained support to the children at the centre, who are between 13 and 17 years old, some of whom have experienced poverty, abuse, neglect and other social maladies. He will donate Uninterrupted Power Supply units to the home to help improve living conditions ahead of the biting cold winter nights.

