Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo leads community engagement at Njijini Village, 6 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will lead a community engagement in Njijini Village in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 06 June 2025. This will be in collaboration with the Unity Water Foundation, as part of a focused intervention to improve water access for rural communities and fast-track long-term water infrastructure development.

The visit builds on the Deputy Minister’s earlier engagement with the Njijini community last December, where residents raised urgent concerns about the lack of clean and reliable water supply. In response, the Unity Water Foundation partnered with the Department of Water and Sanitation to implement immediate solutions, including constructing protected wells on natural springs and donating water hippo rollers to reduce the burden of water collection.

Importantly, this engagement also aims to unlock the Njijini Village Water Supply and Ntibane Water Bulk Project, located in Mount Frere under the Alfred Nzo District Municipality. This project is envisioned to provide sustainable and long-term water relief to the broader community, forming part of government’s broader efforts to ensure water security across rural areas of the Eastern Cape.

The engagement will include:

Progress updates on short-term interventions by the Unity Water Foundation

Inspection of the proposed well infrastructure

The handover of water hippo rollers to the community

A strategic dialogue with stakeholders on fast-tracking the Njijini and Ntibane Bulk Water Project

A platform for community feedback on service delivery challenges and priorities

This partnership reaffirms government’s commitment to building sustainable water solutions through active community involvement and collaboration with civil society and development partners.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 June 2025

Venue: Njijini Village, Ward 22

Time: 11:30 – 13:30

Enquiries:

Lebogang Maseko

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 661 7859

E-mail: MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

Thandile Ngcume

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 659 1422

E-mail: ngcumet@dws.gov.za

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson, Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

