Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo leads community engagement at Njijini Village, 6 Jun
The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will lead a community engagement in Njijini Village in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 06 June 2025. This will be in collaboration with the Unity Water Foundation, as part of a focused intervention to improve water access for rural communities and fast-track long-term water infrastructure development.
The visit builds on the Deputy Minister’s earlier engagement with the Njijini community last December, where residents raised urgent concerns about the lack of clean and reliable water supply. In response, the Unity Water Foundation partnered with the Department of Water and Sanitation to implement immediate solutions, including constructing protected wells on natural springs and donating water hippo rollers to reduce the burden of water collection.
Importantly, this engagement also aims to unlock the Njijini Village Water Supply and Ntibane Water Bulk Project, located in Mount Frere under the Alfred Nzo District Municipality. This project is envisioned to provide sustainable and long-term water relief to the broader community, forming part of government’s broader efforts to ensure water security across rural areas of the Eastern Cape.
The engagement will include:
- Progress updates on short-term interventions by the Unity Water Foundation
- Inspection of the proposed well infrastructure
- The handover of water hippo rollers to the community
- A strategic dialogue with stakeholders on fast-tracking the Njijini and Ntibane Bulk Water Project
- A platform for community feedback on service delivery challenges and priorities
This partnership reaffirms government’s commitment to building sustainable water solutions through active community involvement and collaboration with civil society and development partners.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover as follows:
Date: Friday, 06 June 2025
Venue: Njijini Village, Ward 22
Time: 11:30 – 13:30
Enquiries:
Lebogang Maseko
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 083 661 7859
E-mail: MasekoL2@dws.gov.za
Thandile Ngcume
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 082 659 1422
E-mail: ngcumet@dws.gov.za
Wisane Mavasa
Spokesperson, Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.