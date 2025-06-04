Carahsoft and QuSecure Partner to Accelerate Government Adoption of Quantum-Resilient and Crypto-Agile Cybersecurity

Companies Streamline Access to Post-Quantum Cryptography Solution QuProtect™

RESTON, Va. and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as QuSecure’s Master Government Aggregator®, making QuSecure’s products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, AWS Marketplace and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“With the help of Carahsoft’s world-class sales, marketing, reseller, and integrator ecosystem, we are accelerating our mission to provide the Public Sector with solutions that protect their most critical assets from emerging AI and quantum threats,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, Co-Founder and CEO, at QuSecure. “QuProtect™ is an all-in-one network security solution designed to empower cybersecurity leaders with a flexible and resilient framework. The platform seamlessly guides organizations through every stage, from discovery to remediation, enabling effortless crypto-agility while ensuring robust protection. Administrators gain full control over cryptography algorithms, enabling them to establish a strategic cybersecurity framework tailored to the unique needs of their organization. Compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Quantum Computing Cyber Security Preparedness Act, QuProtect ensures alignment with industry standards while offering robust protection against evolving threats.”

With QuSecure, Government agencies can ensure compliance with quantum mandates and regulatory requirements while swiftly securing critical data against AI and quantum computing threats, providing seamless protection without disrupting communications or uptime.

“As quantum computing and AI become more prevalent in today’s digital landscape, Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain dedicated to providing best-of-breed IT solutions to our Public Sector customers,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We look forward to partnering with QuSecure to help the Public Sector address the urgent need of protecting our most sensitive data assets.”

QuSecure’s products are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-4771 or qusecure@carahsoft.com; or download this presentation to explore how quantum computing can threaten a variety of industries and how the QuProtect solution works to protect critical assets. For more information, see https://www.carahsoft.com/learn/resource/21119-quantum-resilient-cybersecurity#resources.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity with a mission to use the advent of quantum computing to act as a catalyst to fix the foundation of data security infrastructure. The QuProtect platform requires no quantum technologies to defend against quantum, AI, and classical threats to encryption. It can be purchased through the AWS Marketplace or direct outreach to QuSecure, Accenture, Dell, Cisco, or Carahsoft. QuSecure is proud to have more successful post-quantum cryptography deployments than any other organization in the world, and the technology is currently deployed with government, banking, telecommunications, and infrastructure customers across the globe. QuSecure’s quantum-resilient and crypto-agile solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum-resiliency anytime, anywhere, on any device, and across any organization. For more information, see www.qusecure.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

