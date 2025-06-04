Chuck MacAnanny Brings Fast-Growing Business to Rate in Mt. Pleasant, SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced that Chuck MacAnanny has joined the company as a loan officer in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. With more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience, MacAnanny is accelerating his growth by aligning with a team of high-performing originators.

A top 1% loan originator nationally and a consistent Presidents Club and Chairman’s Club honoree, MacAnanny moved to Rate after more than a decade with his previous lender. The decision was fueled by a clear ambition to surround himself with top producers and take his business to the next level.

“My move to Rate was by desire for growth,” said MacAnanny. “I was at my previous company for 11 years, but knew something was missing and that I needed to make a change to uplevel my progress. I wanted to find a company with multiple top producers to surround myself with and learn from. At Rate, I have found a great new home where I will thrive. I set a goal of doubling my business each year over the next few years, and believe I now have the support I have always desired to accomplish this.”

With a long track record of excellence, including eight consecutive years as a President's Club member and two years in the Chairman’s Club, MacAnanny brings proven production and leadership to the Rate team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to our team at Rate,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer – East. “He brings over 20 years of expertise in mortgage lending. His extensive knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset, propelling him to great success with us.”

This appointment underscores Rate’s continued focus on attracting experienced originators ready to grow their business and benefit from a high-performance, tech-enabled platform.

