Taboola Launches Predictive Audiences As Part of Realize Offering, Empowering Advertisers to Reach More High-Converting Customers; Advertisers Including The Motley Fool and NerdWallet Achieve Nearly 270% Uplift in Conversions and Drive Incremental…

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced an enhancement to Realize , its performance marketing platform, called Predictive Audiences . Predictive Audiences helps advertisers discover untapped, high-converting customers so they can meet performance marketing goals at scale.

This new technology is unlocking incremental growth for advertisers, with some growing their spend with Realize by nearly 40% year-over-year, while seeing conversion growth of up to 270% — all with minimal change to their CPAs.

The Motley Fool, QuinStreet, and NerdWallet are among advertisers using Predictive Audiences to unlock incremental performance gains. Since launching in limited availability in February, weekly spend attributed to Predictive Audiences has tripled, as more advertisers begin to leverage this solution as a technology for profitable growth.

Realize is the only independent performance platform that goes beyond Search and Social, delivering outcomes at scale. Predictive Audiences, Taboola’s latest addition to Realize, leverages advertisers’ first-party conversion data with Realize’s unique data to build AI-powered segments that find high-potential users across Taboola’s network—driving more efficient customer acquisition.

Key benefits of Predictive Audiences include:

Identifying users likely to take action at scale: Predictive Audiences builds audiences based on actions, such as leads or purchases, and Taboola’s AI uses this to find similar users at scale across our broad network.

Predictive Audiences builds audiences based on actions, such as leads or purchases, and Taboola’s AI uses this to find similar users at scale across our broad network. More efficient targeting through AI: Advertisers can reach more high-converting users in a reliable, privacy-centric way by combining first-party data with Taboola’s advanced performance AI.

Advertisers can reach more high-converting users in a reliable, privacy-centric way by combining first-party data with Taboola’s advanced performance AI. Flexible campaign optimization: Advertisers can tailor their audience size to strike the right balance between scale and efficiency, aligning with specific campaign goals. For example, they can target a high-performing top percentile of users for higher conversion rates but with limited reach. Alternatively, they can broaden their audience to increase scale, which may come with a lower conversion rate.



For the first time ever, Realize allows advertisers to tap into display and even more parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps and OEMs. Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is powered by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimizing and placing ads.

Supporting Quotes:

“By leveraging Predictive Audiences, we’ve unlocked a whole new audience while maintaining a strong CPA, driving meaningful improvements to our overall margin,” said Ajay Bhatia, Marketing Manager for The Motley Fool. “Predictive Audiences have proven instrumental in refining our targeting strategy and maximizing our marketing efficiency. It’s a must-have for any team looking to elevate their campaign performance.”

"The ease of implementation and rapid scalability allowed us to see results almost immediately,” said the marketing team at QuinStreet. “Taboola has become a key partner in helping us reach the right users at the right time, all while maximizing efficiency and growth."

“Predictive Audiences have played a key role in improving our campaign efficiency and optimizing spend. By leveraging data-driven audience selection, Predictive Audiences have helped increase ROAS and CVRs, allowing for more precise targeting and better budget allocation. This approach has also supported scaling efforts, ultimately driving higher-quality leads and improved performance across our campaigns,” said Sammy Linares, Performance Marketing Manager at NerdWallet.

“Realize leverages Taboola’s core strengths — proprietary technology, unique data we have that others don’t, and massive reach across the internet,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “With the addition of Predictive Audiences, we are giving advertisers yet another way to connect with consumers, those likely to take action, based on our unique AI and understanding of what drives action across our vast network.”



About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Contact: Nicole Gergits, nicole.g@taboola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.