Fieldguide Introduces Industry-Leading Agentic AI for Financial Audit to Improve Quality and Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leading AI partner to audit and advisory firms, today announced the launch of Field Agents for Financial Audit, featuring its groundbreaking Audit Testing Agent. Building on the momentum of Fieldguide’s initial Field Agents launch for risk advisory earlier this year, this latest release focuses on automating the most time-consuming, error-prone aspect of financial audits – the testing phase – further solidifying the company’s leadership in end-to-end, enterprise-ready AI solutions for the profession.

The launch comes at a critical time for the industry. Rising demand for audit and assurance services is colliding with a shrinking talent pipeline, leaving firms struggling to scale. According to the AICPA, the number of CPA exam candidates dropped 37% between 2016 and 2023, while undergraduate accounting enrollment has fallen more than 20% since 2018. As firms look to maintain quality and meet growing expectations for speed, trust, and insight, technology is becoming a key lever.

"We're at a pivotal moment for the audit profession," said Jin Chang, CEO and co-founder of Fieldguide. "Firms are caught between surging demand and severe capacity constraints while facing a shrinking talent pool, creating talent burnout and audit quality concerns. Combine this with the fact that most of the industry is still using decades old technology, and the industry is facing a perfect storm. With Field Agents for Financial Audit, we're providing agentic AI that automates the most labor-intensive aspects of audit testing, enabling firms to execute high quality audits, faster."

Audit Testing Agent: Automating the Core of Financial Audits

Fieldguide’s Audit Testing Agent executes the end-to-end audit testing workflow, including matching client evidence to samples, extracting and validating key data from documents, and annotating and documenting test results—automating what previously took weeks in a matter of hours. This enables auditors to focus on areas requiring professional judgment, such as investigating discrepancies and forming conclusions, while offloading repetitive tasks that typically consume the bulk of engagement time.

Fieldguide customers are already seeing greater efficiency in areas of material impact. By automating up to 70% of testing—including all manual components—the Agent enables auditors to focus on areas that require professional judgment. This helps firms unlock capacity, improve audit quality, and reallocate talent to more strategic, value-added work. In fact, by streamlining the audit testing workflow through Field Agents, Fieldguide expects firms to save approximately 30% of audit hours. Field Agents for Financial Audit also enables firms to scale their practices without increasing headcount.

The Audit Testing Agent supports a wide variety of document-based audit tests, including revenue cut-off, expense verification, unrecorded liability testing, and fixed asset additions—areas that are essential to financial audits but notoriously labor-intensive.

Intelligent Automation: Bridging the AI Promise-Reality Gap

Field Agents for Financial Audit builds on Fieldguide’s platform approach, thoughtfully integrating purpose-built AI directly into firm workflows to reduce complexity and eliminate reliance on disconnected point solutions. The result: Faster, higher quality audits, stronger documentation, and improved client trust.

Field Agents for Financial Audit is available now and will be showcased at the AICPA Engage 2025 conference at booth 1010 (June 9–11).

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, enterprise-ready AI for Audit and Advisory, focused on transforming professional services through innovative AI solutions. The company's end-to-end engagement platform bridges innovation across firms and aggregates AI best practices, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver superior work, enhance client experiences, and unlock growth for the next decade.

For more information or to request a demo of Field Agents, visit www.fieldguide.com/product/fieldguide-ai.

