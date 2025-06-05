Nutraceuticals Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Nutraceuticals Market?

The nutraceuticals market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $455.01 billion in 2024 to $503.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to increased health consciousness, consumer education, regulatory support, scientific research, and an aging population.

What Does The Future Hold For The Nutraceuticals Market?

The nutraceuticals market size is likely to witness a swift expansion in the years to come. It is forecasted to escalate to $772.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. The growth catalysts during the forecast period include continued health consciousness, global economic trends, shift in dietary patterns, digital health and E-Commerce, along with the rise of personalized nutrition.

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Nutraceuticals Market?

The spike in demand for healthy and functional foods is expected to be a major impetus for the growth of the nutraceutical market. Healthy and functional foods, that go beyond providing basic sustenance and offer nutritional benefits, promote well-being and support specific health outcomes. These foods utilize nutraceuticals for their bioactive compounds or ingredients that bolster cognitive function, energy levels, gut health, and immunity, fostering a sense of overall well-being.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nutraceuticals Market?

Major players operating in the nutraceuticals market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle SA, BASF SE, PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Groupe Danone, Evonik Industries AG, General Mills Inc., Arla Foods amba, Kellogg Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company DuPont, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Kerry Group plc, Royal DSM NV Royal DSM, Amway Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Lesaffre, W. R. Grace & Co-Conn, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Innophos Holdings Inc., Nature's Sunshine Products Inc., Nutraceutical Corporation, NOW Foods, OmniActive Health Technologies, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., ChromaDex, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Lonza Group AG, Tate & Lyle plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Nutraceuticals Market?

Focusing on the developing consumer health needs, major companies operating in the nutraceutical market are channeling their resources into the development of next-generation synbiotic solutions. These advanced prebiotics and probiotics combinations are tailored to optimize gut health and overall well-being. They offer synergistic benefits beyond traditional formulations.

How Is The Nutraceuticals Market Segmented?

Segments:

1 By Type: Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Other Types

2 By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial

3 By Application: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Other Applications

4 By Product Forms: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies

5 By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Super markets/Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Nutraceuticals Market?

In 2024, North America led the nutraceuticals market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers a wide geographical spectrum– Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa; with specific references to countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

