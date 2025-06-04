Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market anticipated to surpass US$52.782 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.28%

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% from US$37.137 billion in 2025 to US$52.782 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the advanced semiconductor packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$52.782 billion by 2030.The global advanced semiconductor packaging market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to a new report by industry experts. The market, which includes advanced packaging technologies such as 3D packaging, fan-out wafer-level packaging, and system-in-package.The increasing demand for smaller, faster, and more efficient electronic devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market. With the rise of technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things, there is a growing need for advanced packaging solutions that can meet the performance and power requirements of these applications.The report also highlights the role of technological advancements in the growth of the market. The development of new packaging techniques, such as wafer-level packaging and flip-chip packaging, has enabled manufacturers to produce smaller and more powerful devices. Additionally, the use of advanced materials, such as copper and low-k dielectrics, has improved the performance and reliability of semiconductor packages.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the advanced semiconductor packaging market, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading the way. The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor manufacturers and has a strong presence in the consumer electronics market. The increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices in this region is expected to drive the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market.Overall, the advanced semiconductor packaging market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for smaller and more powerful electronic devices. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the advanced semiconductor packaging market that have been covered are Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung, Amkor Technology Inc, among others.The market analytics report segments the advanced semiconductor packaging market as follows:By Packaging Type• Flip Chip• Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP)• Embedded Die• OthersBy Application• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Telecommunications• OthersBy End-User• Foundries• Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)By Region• Americaso US• Europe Middle East and Africao Germanyo Netherlando Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Taiwano South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Intel Corporation• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited• Samsung• Amkor Technology Inc• Fujitsu Limited Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

