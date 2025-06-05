Global Online Event Ticketing Market Forecast To Reach $69.25 Billion By 2029 With 6.7% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market driver, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online event ticketing market size has grown from $50.97 billion in 2024 to $53.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. Several factors have contributed to this historic period's rise, such as internet penetration, increased smartphone usage, robust adoption of digital payments, the diversity of events, and the influence of social media.

What Does The Future Have In Store For The Online Event Ticketing Market?

The forecast predicts strong growth in the online event ticketing market size over the next few years, with it expected to soar to $69.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Personalized recommendations, the advent of virtual and hybrid events, use of enhanced customer engagement tools, a sharp focus on sustainability, and government regulations for online transactions contribute to the growth forecasted for this period. Major trends paving the way for the future include contactless and mobile ticketing, dynamic pricing strategies, enhanced security measures, subscription-based models, and an amalgamation with augmented reality AR.

What Are The Primary Drivers Expected To Propel The Growth Of The Online Event Ticketing Market Further?

The increasing number of live entertainment events is predicted to drive the online event ticketing market going forward. Live entertainment events - musical events conducted with a live audience, rely heavily on online event ticketing systems, which facilitate seamless attendee registration and provide essential data to event organizers, making the reservation process more efficient and smoother.

Who Are The Key Players In This Burgeoning Online Event Ticketing Market?

The market is teeming with significant entities such as Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Eventzilla Corporation, Fandango Media LLC, Eventbrite Inc., Moshtix Pty Ltd., StubHub Inc., Ticketek Pty Ltd., Live Nation Inc., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, StubHub, AXS, Ticketek, Fandango, SeatGeek, Brown Paper Tickets, Songkick, See Tickets, Ticketweb LLC, Ticketmaster, Ticket Tailor, Tixr, Purplepass, Front Gate Tickets, TicketIQ, Gametime, BookMyShow, Eventim, TicketSource, BigTickets, iTickets, Tickeri, ThunderTix, Ticketbooth, and TicketPeak.

Are There Any Emerging Trends Surfacing Online Event Ticketing Market?

Major companies in the online event ticketing market are focusing on developing cutting-edge anti-counterfeit ticketing technology to combat ticket counterfeiting, ensuring a safe and authentic buying experience.

How Is The Online Event Ticketing Market Segmented?

The online event ticketing market is segmented based on type, platform, and application with subsegments divided further. In terms of type, the market caters to sports, music and other live shows, fair and festival, conferences, food and drink events, and other types. Platforms used are desktop and mobile. Applications span across hotels and restaurants, clubs, schools and colleges, theaters, and other applications.

Where Is The Online Event Ticketing Market Heading?

North America was the largest region in the online event ticketing market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated as the fastest-growing region in the online event ticketing market during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

