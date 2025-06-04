Telos Corporation Awarded $14M Contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency

Telos Automated Message Handling System to support the DISA Organizational Messaging Service over this five-year contract

ASHBURN, Va., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it was awarded the Defense Information System Agency (DISA) Organizational Messaging Branch contract in support of the DISA Organizational Messaging Service (OMS) Telos Automated Message Handling System (AMHS) product sustainment and support services. The contract is valued at $14 million over five years.

DISA provides a range of assured messaging and directory services to the military, Joint Staff, Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense, Combatant Commands, non-DoD U.S. Government Agencies, Intelligence Community, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), coalition and allied mission partners. The OMS program includes securely exchanging authorized official information between organizations and supporting interoperability between all customer communities operating in both strategic and tactical environments.

“DISA has been a valued partner for many years, and we are excited to continue enhancing their communication capabilities,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman of Telos. “Ensuring the prompt and secure delivery of messages is crucial for effective military operations, and we are proud to contribute to this vital mission.”

The Telos Automated Message Handling System solution supports many organizations around the world – including the Office of the Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, and multiple Defense and Intelligence Agencies as well as the FVEY countries – leveraging their existing investments in secure messaging for reliable, secure command and control-related information exchange. Telos AMHS meets current and proposed requirements for official messaging standards, making it ideal to support all official messaging requirements, and offers support for tactically deployed organizations through the existing OMS environment as well as the IC ITS format through the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS) and the SIPRNet OMS-JMS environment.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: media@telos.com

Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.