Polymath Research Inc. to Present at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polymath Research Inc., based in Toronto is a fintech company pioneering the infrastructure for compliant tokenization of real-world assets on the blockchain. Today it was announced that Vince Kadar, CEO, will present live at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 5th, 2025

DATE: June 5th

TIME: 10am EST

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5, 6, 9, 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Amalgamation Agreement relating to Reverse Takeover (RTO)



On May 13th, AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) announced an amended and restated amalgamation agreement (original amalgamation agreement was dated March 3rd, 2025) relating to the upcoming Reverse Takeover (RTO) transaction. This transaction involves a three-cornered amalgamation where Polymath and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight will merge to form a new entity, resulting in Polymath becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight. Following the RTO, AnalytixInsight plans to change its name to "Polymath Network Inc." and consolidate its shares on a 25:1 basis. The exchange ratio for Polymath shareholders has been adjusted from 4.292 to 6.25427 AnalytixInsight shares per Polymath share, reflecting Polymath's increased valuation after acquiring assets from Polymesh Association, including the Polymesh blockchain and POLYX tokens. The transaction's completion is contingent upon shareholder and regulatory approvals, as well as the successful closing of a concurrent financing round aiming to raise at least $18.75 million through the issuance of subscription receipts. The annual general and special meeting of AnalytixInsight shareholders to approve the transaction has been rescheduled to August 25, 2025.

Acquisition of Polymesh Assets by Polymath



On May 13, 2025, pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, Polymath, indirectly through Polymesh Labs, agreed to acquire certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of Polymesh Switzerland, including POLYX tokens held by Polymesh Switzerland (the "Polymesh Labs Acquisition"). Polymesh Switzerland is a not for profit association formed under the laws of Switzerland and is an Arm's Length Party (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). The Polymesh Labs Acquisition is subject to certain conditions, and is expected to close prior to the Transaction.

The Polymesh Labs Acquisition will enable Polymesh Labs' principal business to include the oversight of the Polymesh blockchain, including POLYX tokens associated with the Polymesh blockchain, and the development of TokenStudio, the Polymesh wallet, other software application, and further investment in developing the Polymesh ecosystem. The Polymesh blockchain is a Layer-1 public-permissioned blockchain using Polkadot's modular tool substrate framework that is designed for tokenizing real-world assets. It builds on the ERC1400 standard and layers in additional capabilities around governance, identity, compliance and confidentiality. POLYX tokens are the native tokens of the Polymesh blockchain and are used as a utility tokens to provide holders access to the Polymesh blockchain. POLYX tokens are only created when block rewards are minted to reward those that participate in the proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms that validates transactions and produces new blocks on the blockchain. These participants are referred to as "validators" and "nominators", collectively referred to as "stakers".

About Polymath Research Inc.

Polymath's principal business is the creation of its flagship white label SaaS technology solution, referred to as Polymath's Capital Platform, which includes the Polymath dApps and enables customers to create platforms to tokenize real-world assets. Polymath's Capital Platform technology solution is available for license by third parties. Under this licensing arrangement, Polymath may provide technology services to its customers for the setup, maintenance, and support of their use of Polymath's Capital Platform technology solution. In each case, Polymath works with, or will work with, the customer to tailor the technology to the particular requirements of the customer and the assets to be tokenized. Polymath as a technology services provider is not registered with any Canadian or foreign securities regulatory authority and its services do not include acting as a broker or the promotion or marketing of securities.

Polymath also generates revenue by staking proprietary POLYX token that is held in its treasury. Staking is not a service offered to third parties, but it is a revenue stream that monetizes treasury assets. Crypto staking is an important aspect of the nominated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which defines which blocks get written to the blockchain, as well as the blockchain network's roles, rules, and incentives. Polymath stakes 100% of the POLYX tokens held in its treasury, with 50% of the staking rebonded on the Polymesh blockchain and the other 50% converted to fiat and bitcoin reserves.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Polymath Research Inc.

Vince Kadar

CEO

Vince@polymath.network

+1-613-276-0695

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.