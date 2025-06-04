Stacks to be Showcased at Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacks (STX), the leading Bitcoin Layer-2 (L2), which is dedicated to unlocking and scaling Bitcoin’s full potential, will be represented at the upcoming Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 5th, 2025. Kyle Ellicott, Executive Director at the Stacks Asia Foundation, is scheduled to present live at the event. Stacks enables both retail and institutional users and investors to seamlessly participate in the Bitcoin economy.

Event Details

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Date: June 5, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Link: REGISTER HERE

Kyle Ellicott will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors on June 5th & 10th. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Stacks Highlights

sBTC, the programmable Bitcoin asset built on Stacks, has seen three successful cap raises, each filling rapidly. The latest 5,000 BTC subscription cap was filled within hours after opening. An sBTC incentive program also allows investors to earn yield on their Bitcoin, which has drawn significant and increasing interest from investors and institutions.

Stacks is now recognized as the top Bitcoin Layer 2 according to bitcoinlayers.org, leading the sector in programmability and DeFi adoption.

Stacks’ TVL has surged recently, surpassing $113 million, with TVL tripling since the launch of key DeFi protocols, reflecting accelerated ecosystem growth and user engagement.

A new Stacks roadmap was released in May 2025, outlining upcoming technical upgrades, strategic developments, and a focused push toward $1B+ TVL.

Major new partnerships and integrations have been established with industry leaders such as BitGo, Asymmetric, Hex Trust, Bitfinex, and others.



About Stacks

Stacks is the leading Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) and the top L2 by developer traction, user activity, and market capitalization. Stacks is unlocking over $1 trillion in passive Bitcoin capital and making BTC a fully programmable, productive asset. Stacks enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to leverage Bitcoin as a secure, programmable foundation. With the Nakamoto upgrade activated in October 2024, Stacks achieved near-instant transactions, while retaining the security and irreversibility of Bitcoin L1. The launch of sBTC in December 2024 opened the door for developers and users to use native BTC in smart contracts, DeFi, and other Bitcoin-secured applications, including paying gas fees with BTC. The Stacks (STX) token was the first to undergo an SEC-qualified sale in the United States, and the project fully decentralized before the mainnet launch in 2021.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

