Green Impact Exchange (GIX) Appoints Paul Bauccio as Chief Operating Officer

Bauccio to Oversee GIX Development as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Bauccio has joined the Green Impact Exchange (GIX) as Chief Operating Officer, the company announced today. In this role, Bauccio will help bring GIX’s vision to life, overseeing the development of the trading platform and leading critical operational functions, including compliance, market operations, and member support. As a member of the GIX Leadership Team, he will also help shape the company’s culture by fostering a collaborative, results-oriented environment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to the leadership team,” said Dan Labovitz, CEO of GIX. “As we build a marketplace that rewards sustainability performance and long-term value creation, Paul’s experience and leadership will be essential to delivering on our mission.”

Bauccio brings more than 25 years of experience in technology, operations, and regulatory leadership within the exchange industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Risk Officer at IEX Group, where he oversaw information security, enterprise risk, and vendor management. Earlier in his career, Bauccio served as Senior Vice President of Market Operations for the New York Stock Exchange’s cash equities business, where he led key technology and market structure initiatives and managed the daily operations of the historic New York Stock Exchange trading floor.

During his tenure at IEX, Bauccio held increasingly senior leadership roles, including Head of Market Operations, Head of Listings and Issuer Services, and Advisor to IEX Digital Assets. His track record of building operational excellence and leading high-performance teams positions him well to guide GIX through its next phase of growth.

“I’m honored to be joining GIX at such a pivotal moment,” said Bauccio. “This is an exciting opportunity to help build a regulated exchange platform that serves the evolving needs of both issuers and investors in the sustainability economy.”

About The Green Impact Exchange:

The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) will be the first national securities exchange in the US dedicated to the emerging $35+ trillion sustainability economy. GIX will be a dual listing and trading venue for US registered securities and will seek to improve capital formation and the quality of disclosures around sustainability. GIX was founded by a team of financial services professionals with decades of deep experience in global exchanges, market & trade operations, corporate governance, and sustainability.

To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.tradegix.com/ or reach out to us at info@tradegix.com.

Tomorrow’s Blue Chips will be green!

Contact

Deborah Kostroun

Zito Partners

+1 201-403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.