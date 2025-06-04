Hallador Energy Company Appoints Todd Telesz as Chief Financial Officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Todd Telesz as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 23, 2025. Mr. Telesz will succeed Marjorie Hargrave, who has been with Hallador since April 2024 and is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Hargrave was instrumental in reducing operating and overhead expenses, improving turn-around times for internal and external financial reporting and driving other efficiencies within the Company and will remain with the Company for a short period to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Telesz is an accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in the power sector. Since 2024, Mr. Telesz has served as Chief Financial Officer of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc., a non-profit generation and transmission cooperative owned by 40 cooperative systems across four states. Between 2021 and 2023, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Basin Electric, one of the nation’s largest cooperative associations, owned by 141 cooperative systems across nine states. Prior to Mr. Telesz’s role at Basin Electric, he served as Senior Vice President at CoBank, ACB, a provider of loans and financial services to cooperatives, agribusinesses, rural utilities and farm credit associations in its Power, Energy and Utilities division between 2007 and 2021.

“I would like to thank Marjie for her time with Hallador and for the meaningful contributions she made to the Company during the initial phases of our transition from a coal producer to an independent power producer (“IPP”),” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hallador. “I’m pleased to welcome Todd to the team and believe his experience in high-profile leadership roles as well as his extensive relationships within the power sector will help advance our efforts to acquire additional generation, specifically as energy cooperatives continue to retire or exit portfolios of fossil-based generation. We are excited for the expertise that Todd will bring to Hallador as we further penetrate the power market and seek to advance our acquisition strategy.”

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at http://www.halladorenergy.com/ .

