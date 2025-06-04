Real Matters Appoints Mortgage Market Industry Veteran John Walsh to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters” or the “Company”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, today announced the appointment of John Walsh to its Board of Directors, effective June 4, 2025. Mr. Walsh will serve on the Company’s Compensation, Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. Walsh, the Board will comprise seven directors, six of whom are independent.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome John as a new director,” said Real Matters Chairman Garry Foster. “With more than four decades of mortgage market experience, John is a seasoned industry veteran whose extensive background and expertise in financial services, data and technology will be an invaluable asset to our Board and to the Company as it continues to pursue its long-term growth strategy.”

John Walsh is a corporate director with more than four decades of experience in the mortgage, real estate and financial services industry, including leading technology and data firms. Mr. Walsh is currently a director and the former CEO of California-based LERETA LLC (2015 to 2025), a leading provider of real estate tax services. Prior to joining LERETA, Mr. Walsh was the CEO of DataQuick, a nationwide provider of real estate property information, analytics and mortgage settlement services from 2008 to 2015. Previously, he was president of Del Mar Database, a provider of technology solutions to residential lenders. He is also the former president of RF/Spectrum Decision Science Corp. and chairman and CEO at PureCarbon, Inc. (now Workstream, Inc.). Earlier in his career, Mr. Walsh held senior management positions at several mortgage companies and banks.

“I am truly excited to be joining the Real Matters Board and am eager to bring my experience to the table in support of the Company’s continued growth and innovation,” said John Walsh. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s success as it strengthens its position as a leader in mortgage technology and drives forward-thinking solutions in an ever-evolving industry.”

Mr. Walsh was an independent director of DocuTech Inc. from 2013 to 2018, serving on its Compensation Committee. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science Degree from California Lutheran College. He is also a recipient of the PROGRESS in Lending Association Lending Luminary Award™.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

For more information:

Lyne Beauregard

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Real Matters

lbeauregard@realmatters.com

416.994.5930

