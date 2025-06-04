Foster child turned inspirational speaker's teacher tribute film wins Cannes

From the care system to the red carpet – this powerful new film celebrates the everyday heroes who choose empathy over exclusion

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Re-Story Your Life, a short documentary based on the lived experience of multi-award-winning international speaker Jaz Ampaw-Farr, founder of Be Human First Ltd, has received the Programmer’s Choice Award at this year’s Diversity in Cannes Film Festival which took place from 13 to 24 May 2025.

The nine-minute film, directed by Susanna Wright of Nosco Films, is already being hailed as a “must-see” for educators and changemakers, as it shines a light on the often-invisible acts of compassion that change the trajectory of a child’s life.

Filmed with raw honesty and poetic clarity, Re-Story Your Life explores how five teachers helped rewrite Jaz’s future — from abuse and exclusion in the UK care system to standing ovations on global stages. The win in Cannes not only recognises a powerful piece of filmmaking but also reframes teachers as transformational figures in the wider cultural imagination.

Why Now?

With schools facing rising pressures and educators leaving the profession in record numbers, Re-Story Your Life lands as both a timely tribute and a rallying cry. It challenges the notion that heroism requires grandeur, instead presenting a powerful truth: sometimes, saving a life looks like showing up.

Ampaw-Farr, now one of the UK’s most sought-after keynote speakers, has delivered over 3,000 talks to audiences from TEDx to the ExCeL Arena. Her lived experience — from trauma to transformation — makes her voice urgent, authentic, and relatable. As calls for trauma-informed practice and human-first leadership grow louder across sectors, this film meets the moment with clarity and heart.

“I didn’t set out to be inspirational — I just wanted to assert educators as everyday heroes,” said Jaz Ampaw-Farr. “This film is both harrowing and hopeful. It’s a love letter to the people who saw past my behaviour and into my potential. The fact that their impact has now been recognised on the world stage? That’s everything.”

Background

Produced by Nosco Films and brought to life by award-winning director Susanna Wright, Re-Story Your Life combines intimate voiceover with striking visuals and archival footage to trace Jaz’s journey from a childhood of violence and neglect to becoming a voice for hope and belonging. The film poses a question that echoes long after its final frame: What if one teacher had the power to save your life?

The documentary is now being screened at major UK education and leadership events, with private viewings available for trusts, schools, and corporate organisations focused on inclusion and wellbeing.

What Next?

The Cannes win comes just ahead of the release of Jaz’s new book Because of You, This Is Me, launching this month with the UK leg of her book tour at the Inspiring Leadership Conference (12 June) and the Festival of Education (4 July), where her award-winning short film will also be screened.

In July, Jaz will be awarded two honorary doctorates — from Hull University (15 July) and Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln (30 July) — in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public life and education. She will also debut her first stand-up comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (20 August) as part of The Glitter Challenge, raising funds in honour of the late writer Jo Fletcher Cross.

Book Launch:

Jaz Ampaw-Farr’s debut book Because of You, This Is Me is now available. It will be featured at major education conferences this summer, including the Inspiring Leadership Conference (12 June) and the Festival of Education (4 July), where it will be accompanied by live keynote talks and screenings of the short film Re-Story Your Life. The book is a tribute to the teachers who helped reframe her life story and serves as a rallying cry for those working in education, leadership, and care-experienced communities.

Media Availability:

Jaz is available for national and international interviews, panel discussions, and guest features across TV, radio, podcasts, and digital media. Key topics include resilience, trauma-informed education, leadership culture, and the power of everyday heroes in shaping lives. Her delivery blends storytelling with humour and hard-won wisdom — ideal for features on BBC Breakfast, The One Show, Woman’s Hour, and mainstream press outlets.

Upcoming Recognition:

In recognition of her contribution to public life and education, Jaz will be awarded two honorary doctorates in July 2025:

15 July – University of Hull

30 July – Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln

Company Background - Be Human First Ltd

Be Human First Ltd is a leadership consultancy co-founded by Jaz Ampaw-Farr and her husband, predictive leadership coach Ed Ampaw-Farr. The company works with schools, public sector organisations, and global brands to build cultures of belonging, agency, and human-first leadership. Through keynotes, coaching, and The Human First Academy, the team equips individuals and organisations to lead with empathy, courage, and impact. Learn more at behumanfirst.co .

About Jaz Ampaw-Farr

Jaz Ampaw-Farr is a multi-award-winning international keynote speaker, author, and former literacy advisor to government. A care-experienced child turned TEDx sensation, her work champions ambitious resilience, belonging, and the power of human-first leadership. Her TEDx talk The Power of Everyday Heroes has inspired millions globally, and she has delivered over 3,000 keynotes across the education, health, and corporate sectors. Through her book, film, and global speaking work, Jaz invites others to re-story their lives and become the hero in someone else's.

