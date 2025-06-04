Out-of-school time programs positively impact students in Iowa communities

Even though summer break has officially arrived, it doesn’t mean that things are slowing down at Clinton Community School District. Their out-of-school time services, better known as the Student Adventure Program, are ready for a busy summertime schedule, filled with engaging learning activities, daily field trips and overall fun for K-5 students.

“We have nearly 400 students enrolled at our four elementary schools for our Student Adventure Program,” said Molly Jones, director of the Clinton Student Adventure Program. “During any of our school breaks -- whether it is after school, summer, winter and spring break or teacher in-service days -- students in our program can continue learning through fun, planned activities focused on areas like STEM, literacy, healthy living and physical activity, career exploration and more.”

Clinton is one of six out-of-school time programs across the state awarded funding through the latest round of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) grant, a federal program administered by the Iowa Department of Education, focused on providing academic support, enrichment opportunities and parent engagement. Through this round’s $7.3 million, five-year grant cycle, programs like the Clinton Student Adventure Program can help support out-of-school time learning opportunities for students in lower socioeconomic and at-risk areas.

“The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant provides an opportunity for students to continue learning in a safe environment outside of school,” said Joe Collins, out-of-school time education consultant for the Department. “With the grant, programs can make an impact on their local communities by providing engaging opportunities that incorporate enhanced learning for K-12 students.”

The 21st CCLC grant opportunity currently funds over 40 out-of-school time programs and more than 10,500 children each year in Iowa and are intended for schools eligible for Title I Schoolwide Program funds, where at least 40 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. These programs serve both elementary and secondary students and can be provided through school districts or community programs. Since out-of-school time programs provide extra support and educational and recreational opportunities in a safe environment, districts often see positive impacts on drug and alcohol abuse, behavioral issues, school drop out rates and other risky behaviors.

“Out-of-school time programs can provide a place to belong and opportunities for kids to connect with a caring adult,” said Heidi Brown, director of the Iowa Afterschool Alliance. “A caring adult can make a difference for a student who might otherwise fall through the cracks. Children are often excited to attend out-of-school programs and will go to school in order to go to the program, which can help lower school absenteeism rates and other issues.”

For Clinton, the 21st CCLC grant helps provide free services to 200 students in their program at two of their elementary schools. The Student Adventure Program works in partnership with the school district to identify and invite students who may benefit from the services. More than just a daycare, Clinton’s program connects with the school district on how best to serve each student and support classroom studies. The program is often included on individualized education programs (IEP) and 504 plans when appropriate and ties in homework, tutoring and dedicated reading time into their activities when requested by teachers or parents.

“When students are involved in an out-of-school time program, you can see how their behaviors improve and how they find success academically,” Jones said. “Our program has a good mix of students from all different circumstances who can learn from each other and feel supported in an enriched and screen-free place.”

An important piece of successful out-of-school time programs includes a dedication to parent engagement and making connections. At Clinton, parent engagement activities are planned each quarter with interactive activities like trick or treating, game and pizza night, end-of-year farewell and more.

“Parent engagement provides opportunities for students to showcase what they’ve been learning and experiencing while in their out-of-school program,” Brown said. “It also allows parents to ask any questions, stay engaged and teach them how to connect and support their children with at-home learning.”

For the Student Adventure Program in Clinton, this summer will provide more opportunities for learning and fun. The program has planned regular field trips to museums, local businesses and factories, trampoline parks and swimming pools, among many others. Students will also partake in different activity stations centered around continued learning and healthy habits, such as robotics, art, nutrition and reading. All in all, the summer looks bright for Clinton K-5 students.

“Clinton is a great place to live,” Jones said. “We are a rural area, though, and may have fewer resources than bigger cities in the state. Through the Student Adventure Program, we know that we are helping to fill some of those gaps. We’re providing services that really do make a difference for students and families in our community, and that means something.”