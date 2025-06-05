The Opdivo (Nivolumab) Market 2025: Impact of Rising Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Incidence on Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Opdivo (Nivolumab) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Opdivo Nivolumab Market?

The Opdivo nivolumab market has seen strong growth in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. In 2024, the market size stood at $7,709.49 million and is expected to rise to $8,335.54 million in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This strong trajectory can be attributed to a variety of factors. These include an increasing prevalence of cancer, higher spending on research and development proficiencies, growing investment in healthcare facilities, an escalating incidence of non-small cell lung cancer NSCLC, and a rise in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19914&type=smp

What Does The Future Hold For The Opdivo Nivolumab Market?

The forecasted market size for Opdivo nivolumab shows further robust growth. The market is predicted to reach $11,281.56 million in 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%. Several key trends expected to mark the forecasted period include product innovation, geographical expansion, ongoing clinical trials, the rise of personalized medicine, and advancements in cancer research.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/opdivo-nivolumab-global-market-report-

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Opdivo Nivolumab Market?

The growth of the Opdivo nivolumab market is driven significantly by the increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of all lung cancer cases. The rising incidence of NSCLC can be traced to factors such as smoking, environmental pollution, genetic mutations, and family history of cancer. The nivolumab Opdivo works by blocking the PD-1 receptor on immune cells, thereby boosting the body’s immune response to recognize and attack cancer cells.

Who Are The Key Players In The Opdivo Nivolumab Market?

In terms of key industry players, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical are two of the leading companies in this market. An emerging trend in the Opdivo nivolumab market is the development of combination therapies, which can enhance treatment efficacy and expand applications across multiple cancer types. Combination therapies are designed to overcome resistance mechanisms and offer more comprehensive treatment options for advanced cancer patients.

How Is The Opdivo Nivolumab Market Segmented?

Looking at the market segmentation, the Opdivo nivolumab market covered in this report is segmented as follows -

1 By Type: 40 mg/4 mL, 100 mg/10 mL, 240 mg/24 mL

2 By Dosage: Injection, Solution, Other Dosages

3 By Demographic: Adult, Pediatric

4 By Application: Melanoma, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer NSCLC, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma CHL, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck SCCHN, Renal Cell Carcinoma RCC, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Opdivo Nivolumab Market?

In terms of region, North America held the largest share of the Opdivo nivolumab market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries detailed in the market report include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Protein Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-sequencing-global-market-report

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-proteins-global-market-report

Protein Assays Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-assays-global-market-report

Learn more about The Business Research Company, which has published over 15,000 reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies. With access to 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.