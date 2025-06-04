Personalized Medicine Market Set to Soar Beyond US$650 Billion by 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Personalized Medicine Market | DataM Intelligence

Precision-driven treatments are transforming patient outcomes and redefining healthcare with personalized medicine at the core.

One-size-fits-all is out—personalized medicine is reshaping the future of patient care.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancements in Genomics and AI Propel Patient-Centric Therapies Across Key RegionsThe global personalized medicine market is experiencing accelerated growth as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic maladies, technological advancements, and a shift toward patient-centered healthcare. By 2023, the market is expected to be valued at approximately US$538.25 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2024 and 2031. This figure is expected to increase to US$976.30 billion by 2031.Customized medicine is no longer a fantasy in the era of digital health and precision diagnostics; it is a mainstream force that is transforming the way we prevent, detect, diagnose, and treat disease. Advancements in genetics, biotechnology, and patient-centric healthcare approaches are anticipated to drive the exponential growth of the Personalized Medicine Market, as per DataM Intelligence.Download the sample Copy to explore key trends, innovations shaping the personalized medicine market: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/personalized-medicine-market What Is Personalized Medicine?Personalized medicine (PM), which is frequently referred to as precision medicine, is the process of customizing medical treatments to the unique characteristics of a patient, particularly their genetic profile. In contrast to a one-size-fits-all approach, PM endeavors to optimize efficacy and minimize adverse effects by administering the appropriate therapy to the appropriate patient at the appropriate time.Market Overview:According to DataM Intelligence, the global Personalized Medicine Market is expected to experience substantial development as a result of• The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses.• Developments in genomics and diagnostics.• Increasing demand for personalized therapies• Government funding for precision medicine initiativesPersonalized Medicine in Action: Transforming Patient CareBreast CancerAn early example of an authorized treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer, which affects approximately 30% of patients, is trastuzumab (Herceptin). It revolutionized treatment outcomes, reducing cancer recurrence by 52% when combined with chemotherapy.MelanomaIn 2011, Vemurafenib, a BRAF V600E inhibitor, and its corresponding diagnostic test were authorized, marking a substantial advancement. A BRAF mutation is present in approximately 60% of melanoma patients, with 90% of them being V600E-positive. Response and survival rates are enhanced by the targeted approach.Cardiovascular DiseasePersonalized diagnostics have replaced invasive heart biopsies in transplant care. Today, gene expression profiling through a simple blood test helps predict transplant rejection, enabling non-invasive, tailored immunosuppression strategies.Regional Outlook:North AmericaThe United States is the global leader in personalized medicine due to its substantial investments in genetic research, favorable regulatory environment, and contemporary healthcare infrastructure. Its market position is fortified by the sophisticated clinical trial pipelines and the extensive use of electronic health records.EuropeGermany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the countries that have initiated national genomics initiatives to integrate individualized techniques into public healthcare. This regional market is favored by favorable reimbursement regulations and aggressive public-private partnerships.Asia-PacificJapan, China, and South Korea are investing in national precision medicine frameworks as a result of the increasing burden of chronic diseases and demographic changes. AI-assisted diagnostics, targeted medications, and genetic testing are all experiencing a surge in popularity in the region.Industry Momentum: Mergers, Partnerships, and GrowthThe personalized medicine landscape is dynamic, with key players entering strategic alliances and mergers to strengthen their technological capabilities.• January 2025: Roche Diagnostics partnered with Genentech to co-develop companion diagnostics for immunotherapies in oncology.• March 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired a European AI-driven genomics company to expand its presence in predictive analytics for precision treatments.• April 2025: Illumina and Mayo Clinic signed a multi-year research agreement to enhance genome-based patient stratification and diagnostics in the U.S.These collaborations aim to create seamless platforms that integrate data, diagnostics, and therapeutics for a more responsive and adaptive healthcare ecosystem.Latest News from USA on Personalized Medicine Market"Precision Health for All" is a new public-private initiative that was announced by the United States Department of Health and Human Services in February 2025. The objective of this initiative is to integrate genetic screening into Medicaid and Medicare services. The initiative expands access to genetic counseling in rural areas and provides support for underprivileged groups.Additionally, the FDA authorized a record number of gene-specific cancer medications in Q1 2025, indicating its increasing endorsement of personalized treatments. Personalized oncology's status as a national cornerstone of cancer therapy is further solidified by these approvals.Latest News from Japan on Personalized Medicine MarketIn March 2025, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan unveiled a strategy plan to integrate customized medication into its national health insurance system. The proposal allocates funding for genomic data centers and AI-powered diagnostic tools at public hospitals.A new molecular profiling platform has been introduced by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, one of Japan's leading drug manufacturers, in partnership with Kyoto University. The platform is designed to expedite the development of medications by analyzing patient genotypes. The goal is to reduce the duration of medication trials and enhance the efficacy of chronic illness therapies.Gain expert insights on market trends, challenges, and future outlook. Buy the Full Report Now and strengthen your strategy with DataM Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=personalized-medicine-market Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.