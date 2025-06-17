pfas lawsuit lawyers

Persistent PFAS chemicals in farmland threaten crop health and food safety, prompting calls for testing and legal support.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent studies have highlighted the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in agricultural soils, raising concerns about potential impacts on crop yields and food safety. Legal Claim Assistant emphasizes the importance of awareness and testing for farmers and consumers alike.PFAS, often termed "forever chemicals," are synthetic compounds known for their persistence in the environment. They can accumulate in soil through various pathways, including the application of contaminated biosolids, irrigation with tainted water, and atmospheric deposition from nearby industrial activities.slenvironment.comResearch indicates that crops such as wheat, corn, and leafy greens can absorb PFAS from contaminated soils, potentially leading to reduced yields and the presence of these chemicals in the food supply. Livestock consuming contaminated feed may also accumulate PFAS, affecting dairy and meat products.The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are collaborating to assess the extent of PFAS contamination in agriculture and develop mitigation strategies. However, the lack of comprehensive testing and regulation means many farmers remain unaware of potential contamination on their lands.theguardian.comLegal Claim Assistant offers resources and legal referrals for individuals and communities affected by PFAS contamination in agriculture. Understanding the presence and impact of these chemicals is crucial for protecting public health and ensuring the integrity of the food supply.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a national referral service connecting individuals impacted by environmental contaminants with experienced legal professionals. The organization provides free case evaluations and supports clients in understanding their potential claims related to chemical exposures.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistantnicky@legalclaimassistant.com

