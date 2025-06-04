RIX Industries partners with Sumitomo Heavy Industries to expand access to leading compressor and gas generation technologies.

Collaboration expected to boost technician response time, enhancing readiness of U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet

BENICIA, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIX Industries, a recognized leader in advanced gas compression and generation technologies, today announced a strategic service alliance agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (SHI). Under the agreement, SHI will serve as a key partner in expanding access to RIX Industries’ high-performance piston compressors and gas generators, delivering tailored solutions for a wide range of vessel types and offshore applications. This special arrangement is the first of its kind between a compressor and gas generator OEM and a ship repair firm, aiming to dramatically increase technician response speed for improved readiness of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

This collaboration brings together RIX’s decades of expertise in gas compression and generation with SHI’s extensive marine engineering and shipbuilding capabilities. Customers will have seamless access to advanced gas systems that enhance operational efficiency, improve system reliability, and deliver long-term value—all while meeting the demanding performance standards of today’s commercial and defense maritime sectors.

“For 120 years, RIX Industries has been a trusted provider of mission-critical gas compression and generation systems,” said Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer at RIX Industries. “Our alliance with Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd creates new opportunities to deliver our proven technologies to a wider range of maritime customers, helping them meet the operational demands of today’s complex challenges.”

Based in Japan, SHI holds a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the U.S. Navy and provides a full complement of repair services to the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, which includes surface combatants, amphibious assault craft, and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. This arrangement is strategically aligned with RIX Industries’ long-standing history of serving the U.S. Armed Forces with its proven and reliable American-made compressors.

“At Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, we are committed to bringing innovative and dependable technologies to our customers worldwide,” said Shigeru Hayashi, SHI Naval Ship Repair General Manager. “Through this alliance with RIX Industries, we will expand our portfolio of proven gas compression and generation solutions, supporting critical shipboard functions with reliable, efficient equipment.”

This exclusive agreement grants SHI succinct and directed OEM authorization to provide service, parts, and repairs to RIX equipment installed on U.S. Navy and MSC (Military Sealift Command) vessels flagged in the United States, and stationed or transiting the U.S. Navy bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan. The terms of the agreement, built and formed along the values of both entities, also allow RIX and SHI to explore business growth opportunities in and around the Pacific Rim for other government and commercial applications that require rapid and reliable service and parts.

About RIX Industries

Serving critical infrastructure markets, RIX Industries is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of gas generation systems, precision compression solutions, and cryogenic cooling technologies. A provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy for over 120 years, RIX innovation solves challenges in complex applications, including marine, aerospace, land, energy, industrial, and medical.

Founded in 1878, the company is headquartered in Benicia, California, and operates additional production facilities in Sparks, Nevada. For more information, visit RIX Industries or call 707.747.5900.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7f14bd-952a-4d10-b9af-a87c1d88b85c.

RIX Industries partners with Sumitomo Heavy Industries to expand access to leading compressor and gas generation technologies. RIX Industries partners with Sumitomo Heavy Industries to expand access to leading compressor and gas generation technologies. Pictured are Dana Otterson James, President and CEO of RIX Industries, and Koichi Miyajima, CEO of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI).

