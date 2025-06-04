Real American Beer Returns to the Track with Hyak Motorsports at the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

The 200% American Brand Ramps Up Visibility with Bold New Paint Scheme on the No. 47 Chevy





TAMPA, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 3, 2025 – Real American Beer is back on the NASCAR track this weekend, teaming up with Hyak Motorsports to bring its 200% American energy to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 8.

The No. 47 Chevrolet, driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr, will debut a refreshed Real American Beer paint scheme—marking the second time this season Hyak Motorsports and the fast-growing beer brand have joined forces.

This latest collaboration builds on Real American Beer’s momentum as a disruptive new name in the premium light beer space. With Real American Beer now in 27 states and growing support across national retail, the brand has quickly become a fan-favorite among beer drinkers who live for race days, tailgates and flag-flying weekends.

“We didn't get the result we were after in Nashville, and that's frustrating for sure,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports. “But this team's got heart. We've put in the work this week, and we're heading to Michigan with a clean state and a fast Real American Beer Chevy.”

The FireKeepers 400 paint scheme brings Real American Beer’s signature 200% American aesthetic to one of the fastest tracks in the series—giving fans on the ground and watching at home a taste of the brand’s trademark energy.

“Brother, Michigan knows how to go full throttle—and so does Real American Beer,” said Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and co-founder of Real American Beer. “We’re back on the track, back in the fight, and there’s no better time to crack one open and let it rip.”

The partnership with Hyak Motorsports underscores Real American Beer’s commitment to the NASCAR community, especially in markets where beer drinkers are seeking alternatives with real identity and American-made values.

“Motorsports fans have been some of our loudest supporters from day one,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This partnership is part of our strategy to meet them where they are—on the road, in the stands and in the beer aisle.”

Jimmy Hart, aka The Mouth of the South, will be trackside bringing the heat—and handing out the cold ones. He’ll be repping Real American Beer all weekend long with a megaphone in hand. If you’re in the infield, you’ll hear him before you see him.

Fans can catch the FireKeepers Casino 400 live from Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8 at 2PM EDT, broadcast on PRIME, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

And now, for fans who want to skip the beer run, Real American Beer is also available online. With just a few clicks, RAB can be delivered straight to your door—just in time for race day. Visit the Real American Beer Finder to order.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 27 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Media Contact:

press@therealamerican.com

ABOUT HYAK MOTORSPORTS

HYAK Motorsports welcomes in a new era of racing for the iconic No. 47 team with a fresh, new rebrand, name and ownership. For the 2025 season, the team has transitioned from JTG Racing to HYAK Motorsports as Gordon Smith, who became the principal owner of the team on November 18, 2023,transitions into the role after owning a large portion of the team since 2016.HYAK Motorsports will continue to carry out Smith’s plan to bring a fresh, new energy to the team and show his commitment in advancing the team’s legacy both on and off the race track. The change starts with the name “HYAK” which means “fast” in Chinook Jargon, which is a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis, and many other local languages. The ownership transition promises to fuel HYAK Motorsports with a competitive edge by enhancing its approach to performance, innovation, and fan engagement. Smith is now joined by co-owners Brad Daugherty, Mark Hughes and Ernie Cope, who are also dedicated to maintaining the team’s high standards while introducing updated strategies and resources to help bring the team to a new level.

