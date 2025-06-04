Easy Street Capital Closes First $175 Million Securitization





AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital, a leading private real estate lender, has successfully closed its first $175 million Residential Transition Loan (RTL) securitization. As the third unrated issuer to debut an RTL securitization in 2025, the company expands its financing capacity for real estate investors in a rebounding real estate market.

Securitization bundles loans into securities sold to institutional investors. As a result of the securitization, Easy Street Capital is reducing rates and offering more affordable financing options for investors seeking to renovate homes, build new properties, or expand rental portfolios.

“This securitization wouldn’t be possible without our borrowers who have placed their trust and faith in us over the years,” said Casey Denton, Partner of Easy Street Capital. “Lower rates will better support investors pursuing various real estate projects such as urban fix-and-flips, ground-up construction projects, or single-family rentals, and we’re excited to help them achieve their goals.”

This milestone follows a remarkable year for Easy Street Capital, which originated a record $1.2 billion in loan volume in 2024, a 20% increase from 2023. Such growth marks the company’s expanding role in real estate lending, even amidst a challenging housing market.

As a top lender to real estate investors, Easy Street Capital combines a client-first mindset with deep market expertise to provide financing that’s quick, flexible, and reliable. From hard money loans to BRRRR strategies, the company’s diverse product suite empowers investors to capitalize on new opportunities in high-growth markets across the country.

To learn more about Easy Street Capital’s securitization or to apply for financing, visit www.easystreetcap.com or email marketing@easystreetcap.com.

About Easy Street Capital

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, Easy Street Capital empowers real estate investors to execute their visions with confidence and speed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/437fe284-151d-46cb-924d-d1a0ec1a9fe6

Easy Street Capital First RTL Securitization Announcement Graphic Easy Street Capital announces its first $175 million RTL securitization, expanding financing options for real estate investors.

