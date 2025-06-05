Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Semiconductor Fabrication Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Performed So Far, and What Are the Growth Projections for the Future?

The semiconductor fabrication material market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $66.38 billion in 2024 to $73.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the electronics industry, technological advancements in semiconductor materials, demand for smaller and more powerful chips, global consumer electronics market, increasing use of semiconductors in automotive, research and development in materials science.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size?

The semiconductor fabrication material market is expected to see explosive growth in the next few years. It will grow to $111.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to 5nm and below semiconductor nodes, 3D packaging and chip stacking, quantum materials and computing, demand for AI and IoT chips, sustainable and eco-friendly materials, miniaturization and power efficiency.

What's Driving This Significant Growth In The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market?

Rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the semiconductor fabrication material market going forward. An electric vehicle, a type of automobile powered by electricity rather than an internal combustion engine, relies on semiconductor fabrication materials for efficient power management and control. This leads to improved energy conversion, better battery performance, and overall optimization of the vehicle's electric systems.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Driving This Growth?

Major companies operating in the semiconductor fabrication material market include brands such as Air Liquide SA, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Hitachi Chemical Company Limited, JSR Corporation, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., KMG Chemicals Inc., Linde AG, Indium Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., and many more. These industry leaders play a crucial role in shaping market trends and fueling its growth.

How Is The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Segmented And What Are The Emerging Trends?

The semiconductor fabrication material market is segmented by semiconductor type into N-Type, P-Type; by fabrication material into Silicon wafers, Photomasks, Photoresists, and other fabrication materials; by end-user into Telecommunication, Energy, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Automotive, Defence and Aerospace, and other end users.

Furthermore, there are subsegments to provide a detailed overview:

1 Silicon Wafers are sub-segmented into Monocrystalline Silicon Wafers, Polycrystalline Silicon Wafers, SOI Silicon-On-Insulator Wafers.

2 Photomasks are divided into Binary Photomasks, Phase Shift Photomasks, Attenuated Phase Shift Masks.

3 Photoresists come as Positive Photoresists, Negative Photoresists, Specialty Photoresists.

4 Other Fabrication Materials include Dielectrics, Metals, Etchants and Strippers, CMP Chemical Mechanical Polishing Slurries.

How Are Different Regions Contributing To The Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor fabrication material market in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Countries that have shown significant market activities include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.

