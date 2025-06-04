Mine Your Way to Millions: Bitcoin Solaris Turns Your Smartphone into a Wealth-Generating Machine

TALLINN, Estonia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has announced the launch the Beta version of their new mobile-first mining solution designed to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to a global audience for a selected group of users. By leveraging the power of smartphones, BTC-S enables users to participate in mining without the need for expensive hardware or specialized technical knowledge.

A True Shift in Wealth-Building

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just promising a revolution in mining—it’s delivering one. This project is built to empower ordinary users with tools that were once reserved for tech-savvy miners and institutional whales. At the heart of it all is the upcoming Solaris Nova App, a sleek cross-platform tool that allows users to mine BTC-S directly from smartphones , browsers, and desktops.

With intuitive one-click mining, adaptive algorithms, and in-app wallets, even beginners can participate in wealth generation. What used to require thousands of dollars in hardware is now possible from your pocket. This is where Web3 meets true decentralization—through effort, not privilege.

How Bitcoin Solaris Makes Mobile Mining Real

Thanks to its robust architecture, BTC-S delivers mobile mining with speed, efficiency, and inclusivity. The platform is designed to remove barriers—no costly rigs, no complex setups, and no middlemen.

Technical Innovations Powering BTC-S:

Dual-layer structure: The Base Layer uses PoW and PoC for decentralization and validator fairness, while the Application Layer leverages PoT and PoH for near-instant transaction finality.



Solaris Nova App (through the exciting release): Offers plug-and-play mining on mobile and desktop. Integrated tutorials and wallets make onboarding frictionless.



Mining Power Marketplace: Users can rent or sell computational power through smart contracts and performance-based payouts.



Device adaptability: Whether you’re using a GPU, ASIC, laptop, or smartphone, the system optimizes mining load to fit your hardware.

Energy efficiency: The system uses 99.95% less energy than traditional PoW blockchains, ensuring green scalability.



Advanced security: From biometric logins to remote wipe and encrypted mining protocols, safety is built in.



These innovations don’t just improve accessibility—they create the foundation for consistent long-term earnings. Bitcoin Solaris transforms mining into something anyone can understand, join, and profit from.

The Future of Decentralization Is Already Mining—Start with BTC-S

Why the Presale Is Exploding

The Bitcoin Solaris presale is now in Phase 6, and momentum is building fast. With only around 8 weeks left, over 11,000 users have already joined, and $1.8M+ has been raised. It’s being called one of the shortest and most explosive presales in the crypto space. Investors know what’s coming—$6 today could become $20 at launch.

Current Price: $6



Next Phase: $7



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 10%



Launch Date: July 31, 2025



Early adopters are betting big not just on price—but on usability, infrastructure, and a mining revolution.

A Community Backed by Experts and Influencers

BTC-S isn’t flying under the radar anymore. A wave of interest has hit the crypto scene, with influencers and analysts digging into the tech and economics of Bitcoin Solaris. One of the standout reviews came from Crypto Nitro , who broke down why the project’s mining capabilities are catching serious attention. With decentralization at its core and innovation at every layer, it’s becoming the go-to altcoin for forward-thinking investors.

A Glimpse Into the Future: The BTC-S Roadmap

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t a short-term play. Its long-term roadmap is designed to evolve the ecosystem far beyond launch.

Q2–Q4 2025: Core development, smart contracts, community building



Q1 2026: Wallets, testnet, dual-layer architecture optimization



Q2 2026: Mainnet readiness, exchange listings



Q3 2026: Solaris Nova full release, governance systems



2027–2028: Layer-2 scaling, cross-chain bridges, and real-world partnerships with enterprises and governments



From accessibility to adoption, Bitcoin Solaris is engineered for growth.

Conclusion: The Wealth Revolution Starts in Your Pocket

While the crypto world gets distracted by meme cycles and flashy headlines, a quiet revolution is brewing. Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just building a coin—it’s building a participatory ecosystem where your phone becomes your mining rig, and your effort becomes your equity.

The upcoming Solaris Nova App and the dual-consensus engine are just the beginning. With utility, transparency, and powerful scalability at its core, BTC-S is turning smartphones into income engines—and early adopters into potential millionaires.

The opportunity to “mine your way to millions” is no longer a fantasy. It’s a reality, and it starts with Bitcoin Solaris.

