Military Veterans resumes verification in North West Province and Free State Province

The Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans’ Database, Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) workstream is set to resume its final nationwide verification drive, targeting applicants in the remaining six provinces.

Following a short break, the next leg of the verification of applicants who wish to be added to the national military veterans database will cover the North West and Free State provinces. The drive will begin in North West during June, where the DVCE team aims to verify approximately 80 applicants. In the Free State, over 300 applicants are scheduled for verification.

The Department is working in close collaboration with the North West Provincial Government to cover the following areas: Vryburg, Mahikeng, Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, and Brits.

Similarly, supported by the Free State Provincial Government, the following areas will be visited: Phuthaditjhaba, Zastron, Bloemfontein, Bultfontein/Welkom, Kroonstad, and Sasolburg.

Details of specific verification venues and dates will be communicated directly to applicants via SMS, and through the Department’s official social media platforms.

The remaining provinces — Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape — will follow, with a detailed rollout schedule to be announced in due course.

Enquiries:

Mr Mxolisi Mkhonza

Acting Head of Communications

Cell: 076 865 7474

E-mail: media@dmv.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates