Premier Oscar Mabuyane commemorates 5th anniversary of Mpondo Revolt, 6 Jun

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will on Friday, 06 June 2025 host the 65th Anniversary Commemoration of the Mpondo Revolt, also known as the Ingquza Hill Massacre, at Flagstaff in the OR Tambo District Municipality. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will give the keynote address.

The main event on the day will be preceded by a wreath laying at the memorial site, with other key highlights of the programme including reflections on the legacy of the Mpondo Revolt, dialogue on economic transformation in rural municipalities, as well as issues around gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

This annual event commemorates the tragic events of 06 June 1960, when 11 AmaMpondo community members were killed and scores arrested for resisting apartheid-era policies. The massacre stands as a powerful symbol of the resistance to colonial land and livestock policies and forms part of the province’s rich liberation heritage.

The commemoration demonstrates the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s ongoing commitment to heritage preservation, social cohesion, and local economic development.

