Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Poised for Disruption as Pipeline Therapies Target Tepezza’s | CI Insights

Emerging TED therapies aim to outpace Tepezza with safer, more convenient, and longer-lasting treatments. A market poised for evolution and innovation.

A single approved drug can only dominate so long. With subcutaneous and oral options in late-stage trials, the TED landscape is set for its next chapter of innovation.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market , long dominated by a single therapy, is undergoing a transformative shift. Since the approval of Tepezza (teprotumumab) in 2020, TED has had a singular FDA-sanctioned treatment option. But with significant challenges-including high costs, IV administration burdens, and notable safety concerns-Tepezza’s dominance is being challenged by a robust pipeline of next-generation therapies.Thyroid Eye Disease is an autoimmune disorder characterized by inflammation of orbital tissues, leading to eye protrusion, redness, swelling, and functional impairment. With a global prevalence estimated between 90 and 300 per 100,000 people, TED remains the most common cause of adult orbital inflammation. While Tepezza remains the current gold standard due to its high efficacy in reducing proptosis and inflammation, its intravenous administration and side effects-particularly hearing loss and hyperglycemia-have left significant room for innovation. Several pharmaceutical contenders are racing to close that gap. Viridian Therapeutics leads the pack with two anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibodies-Veligrotug (VRDN-001) and VRDN-003. While the former is an IV-administered therapy aiming to directly compete with Tepezza on efficacy and safety, the latter offers subcutaneous (SC) delivery, potentially enabling self-administration and broader patient adherence. Both candidates are in Phase III and expected to enter the U.S. market in late 2026 if approved. Both candidates are in Phase III and expected to enter the U.S. market in late 2026 if approved.Another major player is Immunovant, developing Batoclimab, an anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody that targets a novel mechanism-autoantibody recycling inhibition. Batoclimab is currently in Phase III and administered subcutaneously, offering not only greater convenience but also a new approach to immunomodulation in TED. If successful, Batoclimab may become a disease-modifying option, particularly for patients with broader autoimmune involvement.Argenx, with its FcRn antagonist Efgartigimod, and Roche/Chugai, with the IL-6R inhibitor Enspryng (satralizumab), are also progressing through late-stage trials. Both drugs offer unique anti-inflammatory strategies with subcutaneous delivery, and their proven track records in other autoimmune indications may ease market entry and physician uptake.One of the most promising paradigm shifts, however, lies in oral small molecule development. Sling Therapeutics’ Linsitinib is the only oral IGF-1R inhibitor currently in late-stage development. While still in Phase II/III, its ease of administration, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility could make it a compelling alternative, provided efficacy and safety data hold up.The innovation doesn’t stop at biologics or small molecules. Kriya Therapeutics’ KRIYA-586, an AAV-based gene therapy currently in preclinical development, is being positioned as a potential one-time, curative treatment. Administered through focal peribulbar injection, KRIYA-586 represents a bold leap toward long-term remission and reduced treatment burden for TED patients.Market analysis reveals that pipeline therapies are closely targeting Tepezza’s shortcomings. These include the need for improved safety profiles-particularly avoiding hearing impairment and infusion reactions-greater durability of response, faster onset of action, and more patient-friendly routes of administration. The Target Opportunity Profile (TOP) for TED therapies outlines an ideal drug as one that matches Tepezza's efficacy while enhancing safety, lowering treatment burden, and offering simplified access through SC or oral formats.“Tepezza revolutionized TED treatment, but it also opened the door for more patient-centric innovation,” said a DataM Intelligence Analyst. “As we move toward the end of 2025, we expect to see at least two new TED therapies filed for FDA approval-potentially redefining the standard of care.”With an estimated addressable market in the billions and growing demand for therapies that are safer, easier to administer, and cost-effective, the TED space is a fertile ground for biopharma innovation. Orphan drug incentives, fast track and breakthrough therapy designations further support rapid development timelines and robust pricing potential. The competitive dynamics are evolving rapidly. Companies like Viridian, Immunovant, Argenx, and Sling Therapeutics are not just chasing Tepezza-they are aiming to redefine what optimal TED therapy looks like. Tepezza's EU expansion following CHMP approval in April 2025 could further entrench its global position, but convenience-driven therapies may soon shift prescribing behavior significantly.As we look ahead, subcutaneous and oral therapies are likely to reshape both patient expectations and payer priorities, creating new winners in a market that has only just begun to mature.

