Global Bourbon Spirits Market Set For 6.5% Growth, Reaching $11.37 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bourbon spirits market has shown potent growth recently. The market size, which was $8.29 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $8.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be traced back to factors like cultural heritage and tradition, the premiumization trend, tourism, whiskey trails, celebrity endorsements, and the rising craft cocktail movement.

What Is The Future Projections Of The Bourbon Spirits Market?

The bourbon spirits market is forecasted to enjoy robust growth in the coming years, with the market size projected to reach $11.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth can be credited to increasing craft and premium bourbon spirits, imaginative cocktail recipes, expanding cocktail culture, and escalating demand for craft distilleries.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers In The Bourbon Spirits Market?

A surge in the consumption of alcoholic beverages is anticipated to fuel the growth of the bourbon spirits market. Alcoholic beverages are those drinkable liquids containing ethanol, a psychoactive substance swiftly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and distributed throughout the body. Increased consumption of these beverages can be attributed to changes in social norms, improved availability and marketing, and cultural influences. Bourbon spirits, known for their rich, distinctive flavor, are a preferred choice in cocktails, on the rocks, or neat among alcohol consumers.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bourbon Spirits Industry?

Noteworthy companies operating in the bourbon spirits market include Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, Sazerac Company Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace, Angel's Envy, Heaven Hill Brands, Four Roses, Maker’s Mark, and Bardstown Bourbon Company.

What Are The Major Emerging Trends In The Market?

Key market players are keenly focusing on developing innovative solutions such as wood-finished bourbon to meet evolving consumer preferences and differentiate their products. Wood-finished bourbon is a bourbon whiskey that undergoes additional aging in barrels previously used for other spirits or wines, imparting unique and intricate flavors.

How Is The Bourbon Spirits Market Segmented?

The bourbon spirits market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Barrel Select, Wheated, Barrel Finished, Other Types

2 By Alcohol By Volume ABV: 40%-45%, 46%-55%, 56% And Above

3 By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

Subsegments:

1 By Barrel Select: Single Barrel Bourbon, Small Batch Bourbon, Premium Barrel Select Bourbon

2 By Wheated: Traditional Wheated Bourbon, High Wheat Bourbon

3 By Barrel Finished: Sherry Barrel Finished Bourbon, Wine Barrel Finished Bourbon, Port Barrel Finished Bourbon, Other Barrel Finished Bourbons

4 By Other Types: Rye Bourbon, High-Rye Bourbon, Craft Bourbon, Flavored Bourbon

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Bourbon Spirits Market?

Europe was the largest region in the bourbon spirits market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bourbon spirits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

