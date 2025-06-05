Global Medical Device Engineering Services Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Medical Device Engineering Services Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Medical Device Engineering Services Market?

Highlighting the market growth, the report shows the medical device engineering services market size has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding from $4.98 billion in 2024 to a projected $5.58 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This impressive growth during the historical period can be attributed to demographic shifts towards an older population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, historical increases in healthcare budgets, and the expansion of medical device companies. Furthermore, the early adoption and growth of home healthcare have driven the market upward.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Medical Device Engineering Services Market Size?

Predicting further expansion, the market size is set to see rapid growth in the next few years, with an expected value of $8.65 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 11.6%. The upcoming growth in the medical device engineering service market can be chalked up to the expansion of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, the increasing adoption of wearable health devices, and the proliferation of 3D printing technology. Beyond these factors, growth in precision and personalized medicine will further drive the market. Trends forecasted for this period include the use of AR and VR in device design, the development of wireless charging and power transfer technologies, advances in imaging technologies, the creation of artificial organs and advanced prosthetics, and the development of smart implants with sensors.

What Is Propelling The Medical Device Engineering Services Market Growth?

A significant factor propelling the medical device engineering services market forward is the growing patient population suffering from diabetes. Diabetes, a medical condition characterized by high blood glucose sugar levels due to defects in insulin production, insulin action, or both, has seen a rising prevalence due to factors like sedentary lifestyles, aging populations, genetic predisposition, and dietary changes. This rise in patient population necessitates effective diabetes management that is driven by medical device engineering services through the innovation of glucose monitors, insulin delivery systems, artificial pancreas technology, wearables, and user-friendly designs.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Medical Device Engineering Services Market Scenario?

At the forefront of the medical device engineering services market are major companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Accenture Plc, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Tata Consultancy Services, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Infosys Limited, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Tech Mahindra, Terumo Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Edwards Lifesciences, Smith & Nephew, Hologic Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Nordson Corporation, L&T Technology Services Limited., Althea Group, Roche Diagnostics, Altran Technologies SA, ClariMed Inc. These companies have been focusing on the development of innovative technological solutions, such as integrated medical device services partners, to enhance functionality, connectivity, and patient monitoring capabilities.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Medical Device Engineering Services Market?

The medical device engineering services market covered in this report shows segmentation by services, device type, and end-use. The services include Designing & Engineering, Machining, Molding, and Packaging. The device types range from Imaging Devices and Therapeutic Devices to In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic And Patient Monitoring Devices, Surgical Devices, and Other Devices. These services show a variety of uses within medical device companies and biotechnology companies.

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Medical Device Engineering Services Market Look Like

In terms of geographical distribution, North America was the largest region in the medical device engineering services market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The countries covered in the market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

