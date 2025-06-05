Global Biofertilizers Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of Biofertilizer Market?

The biofertilizers market size had a swift upward surge in recent years. Notably, it's expected to leap from $2.52 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. This growth during the historical period can be accredited to robust economic progress in emerging markets, increased demand for organic food, growing demand for agricultural products, and the adoption of precision farming.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Biofertilizer Market Size?

The biofertilizer market is set for a significant expansion in the coming years. Its size is projected to expand to $5.14 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The growth forecast for this period can be linked to the increasing attention towards organic agriculture, escalating government initiatives, rising synthetic fertilizers price, and burgeoning population. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include development of environmentally friendly biofertilizers, product innovations, technology advancements, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Primary Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Biofertilizer Market?

The mounting focus on organic agriculture is expected to accelerate the biofertilizers market growth during the forecast period. Organic agriculture facilitates sustainable farming practices that underscore soil health, biodiversity, and environmental conservation. Biofertilizers, derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, play an integral role in improving soil fertility and nutrient availability, without deploying synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms.

Who Are The Dominant Players Driving The Growth Of The Biofertilizer Market?

Renowned companies leading the biofertilizers market include UPL Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Lallemand Inc, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, T.Stanes& Company Limited, IPL Biologicals Limited, Bioceres Crop Solutions, FMC Corp, Biolchim SpA, Genliduo Bio-tech Corporation Ltd, Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd, Atlántica Agrícola, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Ajay Farm-Chem Pvt. Ltd, Ajay Bio-Tech India Ltd, Bio Vision corporation, Guano, CF Fertilizers Ltd, Yara Ltd, Toopi organics, Biofa AG, Symborg, Biopartner sp z.o.o, AGROUNIK d.o.o, EuroChem Group AG, Agrocare Canada, Agrinos, Anuvia, BioFert Manufacturing Inc, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Kula Bio Inc, Novozymes Latin America Ltda, Rizobacter Argentina S.A, Indogulf Bio AG, Nurture Growth Bio Inc, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, Green Muscle, Greenbelt Fertilizers Limited, Golden Fertilizer Company Limited, ETG Inputs Holdco Limited.

What Current Trends Are Shaping The Biofertilizer Market?

Major companies in this sector are focusing on the development of innovative products, such as soil-regenerating biofertilizers, to bolster soil health and support sustainable agriculture. These innovative soil-regenerating biofertilizers aim to enhance soil health and promote sustainable agriculture by improving microbial diversity and nutrient availability.

How Is The Biofertilizer Market Segmented?

The biofertilizers market discussed in this report is segmented per crop type into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and other crop types. By form, it's categorized into liquid and carrier-based. Regarding application, segments include seed treatment, soil treatment, and other applications. Subsegments included are cereals and grains rice, wheat, corn maize, barley, sorghum, oilseeds and pulses soybeans, sunflower, canola, peas, lentils, fruits and vegetables tomatoes, apples, citrus fruits, leafy greens, berries, and other crop types roots and tubers, herbs and spices, medicinal plants, forage crops.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Biofertilizer Market?

Asia-Pacific was the epicenter of this market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.

