Advanced Air Mobility Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $25.3 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The rise in global urban population coupled with increasing environmental concerns has led to a significant expansion in the advanced air mobility market. Growing from $9.66 billion in 2024 to $11.74 billion in 2025, the industry is set to witness an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.5%.

Furthermore, led by regulatory developments and a burgeoning interest from ride-sharing companies and logistics firms in urban air mobility solutions, the market has seen exponential growth. This has resulted in infrastructure development and an increased focus on environmental concerns.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Advanced Air Mobility Market Going Forward?

The advanced air mobility market 's expansion isn't stopping anytime soon. Predictions show that the advanced air mobility market size is set to reach a whopping $25.3 billion by 2029. This comes alongside a CAGR of 21.2%, spurred by the growth of full-scale regulatory frameworks and certification processes.

Other contributing factors to this massive growth include significant development and deployment of vertiports, charging stations, and maintenance facilities. Add to this the expansion of urban air mobility routes and services to more cities and regions, and the future looks bright for advanced air mobility.

What’s Driving The Advanced Air Mobility Market Growth?

The key driver of this advanced air mobility market growth is attributed to the escalating urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities. As urban populations increase, so do their transportation needs. This growth and congestion are exacerbated by factors such as population growth, economic development, inadequate public transportation infrastructure, and the rise in private vehicle ownership. Offering efficient, on-demand air transportation, advanced air mobility solutions help alleviate these issues, reducing the reliance on ground-based vehicles.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Advanced Air Mobility Market?

The industry leaders harnessing this growth include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., and Bristow Group Inc., among others. These major companies are developing advanced technologies, such as the rotor fold-away system to enhance vehicle versatility and facilitate seamless transitions between air and ground travel.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Advanced Air Mobility Market?

An evolving industry means new trends and advancements. Within the forecast period, advancements in fast-charging technology, the enhancement of autonomous flight systems, and development of lightweight, durable materials will be leading trends. Also, innovative aerodynamic designs will contribute to the exponential advanced air mobility market growth.

How Is The Advanced Air Mobility Market Segmented?

The advanced air mobility market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Air Taxis, Drones, Other Types

2 By Component: Hardware, Software

3 By Mode Of Operation: Piloted Mode Of Operation, Autonomous Mode Of Operation

4 By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Turboshaft Propulsion, Turboelectric Propulsion

5 By Application: Cargo Transport, Passenger Transport, Mapping And Surveying, Special Mission, Surveillance And Monitoring, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights In The Advanced Air Mobility Market?

In the race of advanced air mobility market dominance, Europe secured its position as the largest region in the advanced air mobility market in 2024 while North America is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

