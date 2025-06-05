The Business Research Company's Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Forecast To Reach $72.27 Billion By 2029 With 10.1% Annual Growth

It will grow to $72.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034



The global spotlight on the promising Agricultural Biotechnology Market gets even brighter, shining on an industry set to expand from $44.82 billion in 2024 to $49.18 billion in 2025, tipping the scales with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size?

The backbone of the recent rise of the agricultural biotechnology market lies in the increased population and food demand, crop resistance to pests and diseases, improved crop characteristics, advancements in genetic engineering techniques, environmental concerns and sustainable agriculture. These factors not only added value in the historic period but are expected to carry their momentum well into the future. Boasting an anticipated growth to $72.27 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1%, the industry is poised to witness rapid growth due to an ever-rising focus on precision agriculture, climate change adaptation, and consumer demand for sustainable practices. For a comprehensive view of the market size, delve into the detailed sample report:

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

As we look to the future, the stakeholders of the industry are keeping a close watch on the fascinating developments in global trade dynamics, emerging markets, and developing economies. Major trends in the forecast still dominated by technological innovations, biosecurity, pandemic preparedness, gene editing technologies dominance, and digital agriculture integration. Beyond these contributions, significant growth is also expected from increased food demand, a bullet train powered by population growth, urbanization, and shifting dietary preferences.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Agricultural Biotechnology Market Landscape?

Rumbling in the industry currents are sizable players shaping the trajectory of the agricultural biotechnology market. Among them are industry titans such as BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences Inc., Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Novozymes A/S, and Certis USA. Not to be ignored, emerging prospects like Vilmorin & Cie SA, KWS SAAT SE, Indigo Agriculture Inc., and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp are also charting courses in the exciting waters of this industry.

How Is the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segmented?

In unraveling the market, we find it segmented by organism type into Plants, Animals, and Microbes; classified by technology into Genetic Engineering, Tissue Culture, Embryo Rescue, Somatic Hybridization, Molecular Diagnostics, Vaccine, Other Technologies, and categorized by application into Vaccine Development, Transgenic Crop And Animals, Antibiotic Development, Nutritional Supplements, Flower Culturing, and Biofuels. The subsegments include Plants Genetically Modified Crops, Biofortified Crops, Crop Protection Products, Animals Genetically Modified Animals, Animal Vaccines, Animal Feed Additives, and Microbes Microbial Biopesticides, Microbial Biofertilizers, Microbial Enzymes.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

Lastly, an appreciative nod must be given to North America which held the largest market share in the agricultural biotechnology market in 2024. However, with Asia-Pacific being the expected fastest-growing region in the forecast period, the tides may be shifting. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

