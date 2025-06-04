Aventis Singapore Launches New Vietnam Institute to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive and Tech-Focused Training

Aventis Vietnam MOU Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Singapore brings future-ready, hybrid executive training to Vietnam with cutting-edge AI and Metaverse-enabled learning experiences.

Our goal is to empower professionals with skills to thrive in a global, digital world.” — Dr Do Duy Kien, CEO, Aventis Vietnam Institute

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Learning Group, a leading provider of professional education in Asia, proudly announces the launch of the Aventis Vietnam Institute, marking a major milestone in its mission to empower working professionals across the region. Headquartered in Singapore since 2007, Aventis has trained over 80,000 learners across Asia. With its strategic expansion into Vietnam—one of the region’s fastest-growing economies—Aventis aims to deliver globally recognised programmes and transformative learning experiences tailored to the evolving needs of professionals and organisations.

Empowering Vietnam’s Workforce with Future-Ready Skills and Innovation

The launch of Aventis Vietnam Institute reaffirms the Group’s commitment to advancing lifelong learning, career mobility, and sustainable innovation in Southeast Asia. By combining Aventis’ expertise in graduate education with Vietnam’s vibrant economic landscape, the new institute will offer impactful, globally aligned programmes grounded in local relevance. “Aventis Vietnam Institute represents a bold step forward in our commitment to shaping the future of education in Asia,” said Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School. “Vietnam’s dynamic economy and talented workforce present immense opportunities for growth and innovation. Through Aventis Vietnam Institute, we aim to empower professionals and organisations with the skills, knowledge, and technologies needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.” Mr Andrew Lim, Head of International Partnerships & Business Development, added: “Vietnam’s rapid economic growth and tech-savvy workforce align perfectly with Aventis’ mission to democratise future-ready education. We are excited to bring immersive, industry-relevant learning solutions to Vietnam—bridging global expertise with local aspirations.”

“With the launch of Aventis Vietnam Institute, we are contributing to the future of professional education through innovation, collaboration, and technology. Vietnam’s emergence as a regional economic powerhouse demands education that is both locally grounded and globally aligned. Aventis Vietnam Institute stands at this intersection—bridging international expertise with the aspirations of Vietnamese professionals to drive meaningful impact,” said Dr Do Duy Kien, Chief Executive Officer of Aventis Vietnam Institute. “We are excited to partner with local businesses, global universities, and EduTech pioneers to deliver programmes that prepare Vietnam’s professionals for a dynamic global economy.”

About Aventis Vietnam Institute Company Limited

Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Aventis Vietnam Institute will serve as a hub for academic excellence, executive development, and educational innovation. It will offer a wide range of hybrid and online programmes, including:

• Executive MBAs

• Specialised Master’s Degrees

• Graduate Diplomas

• Executive Education

These programmes are designed to equip learners with the critical skills and knowledge required to thrive in today’s competitive global economy.

Building on the success of its Metaverse Campus—the world’s first graduate school in the Metaverse—Aventis will extend immersive, cross-border learning to Vietnam. The institute will integrate cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR), interactive simulations, and generative AI to create dynamic virtual classrooms and engaging learning environments.

Key Strategic Initiatives

1. Flagship Executive MBA (Blended Learning)

In partnership with leading institutions such as the University of Roehampton (UK), Aventis Vietnam Institute will offer part-time Executive MBA programmes focused on leadership, digital transformation, and sustainability—delivered through a blended format combining online and on-campus learning in Singapore.

2. Specialised Master’s Degrees and Graduate Diplomas (100% Online)

Aventis will offer a suite of fully online Master’s and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in high-demand areas such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Global Supply Chain Management, Human Resources, Digital Assets, FinTech, and Sustainable Finance—blending global insights with local market needs.

3. Corporate Training and Executive Education

With over 600 executive courses, Aventis Vietnam will collaborate with local businesses, government agencies, and training partners to deliver customised training in areas such as leadership, change management, ESG, and Industry 4.0.

4. Investment in EduTech and Metaverse Innovation

Aventis Vietnam Institute will drive EduTech advancement by extending its award-winning Metaverse learning ecosystem to Vietnam, enhancing learner engagement through immersive technologies and AI-powered tools.

5. Global Student Mobility

Structured education pathways will be established to enable Vietnamese professionals to pursue Master’s and MBA programmes in Singapore, supporting cross-border learning and international exposure.

About Aventis Graduate School

Established in 2007, Aventis Graduate School is Singapore’s premier provider of graduate and executive education. With a community of over 80,000 professionals trained across Asia, Aventis offers internationally recognised programmes in collaboration with top UK and US universities. Recognised as one of Asia’s Top Business Schools by Knowledge Review and the largest provider of part-time MBAs in Singapore by the Singapore Business Review MBA Survey 2023, Aventis is a proud member of the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) and the AACSB Business Education Alliance.

Aventis is also a pioneer in digital education, driving innovation through its award-winning Metaverse campus and EduTech platforms.

Get Involved

Aventis Vietnam Institute invites prospective students, corporate partners, and EduTech innovators to join its mission of transforming professional education in Vietnam.

For partnership opportunities, programme information, or enrolment inquiries, please contact.

Mr Nguyen Hai Duy

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

📧 nguyenhaiduy643@gmail.com

Mobile: (84) 907 671 596 (on WhatsApp and Zalo)

Website: www.aventisvietnam.edu.vn

For media inquiries, please contact.

Mr Andrew Lim

Head of International Partnerships & Business Development

📧 andrew@aventis.edu.sg

Mobile: (65) 9697 7262 (on WhatsApp and Zalo)

Website: www.aventis.edu.sg

Aventis Networking 2024

