Nokia to lead PROACTIF, a multimillion Europe robotics and unmanned technology project

The venture is projected to generate around €90 million in revenue by 2035.

The consortium brings together 42 leading European technology companies from 13 countries to redefine how emergency situations and critical infrastructure are managed.

4 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected to lead PROACTIF, a project funded by the European Union’s Chips Joint Undertaking. The project aims to strengthen Europe’s technology resilience and leadership in ECS technologies and support the autonomy of the European Drone and Robotics industry.

The consortium anticipates generating around €90 million in revenue, 50 products, and more than 15 new industry patents by 2035, enabling increased market share and leadership. The project's additional impact includes dozens of new collaborations, hundreds of new jobs, and over €40 million of additional investments.

“Nokia’s extensive expertise has helped establish drone technology best practices and transform drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission-critical operations. We are honored to lead this project. It demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to fostering innovation and resilience across Europe. By collaborating with leading organizations, this initiative will address critical challenges in security and sustainability, delivering real-world benefits for society,” said Thomas Eder, Head of Embedded Wireless Solutions, Nokia.

The PROACTIF consortium brings together 42 partners and four affiliates from 13 countries with a focus on critical infrastructure surveillance and emergency management in Europe. Under Nokia’s leadership, the groundbreaking venture will redefine how emergency situations and critical infrastructure are managed in Europe. It will unite academic institutions, SMEs, and industry leaders to develop cutting-edge, cost-efficient, eco-efficient, safe, and cybersecure unmanned vehicle (UxV) systems to address European civil security needs.

The project will develop nine advanced technology building blocks and five state-of-the-art UxV platforms, emphasizing interoperability, autonomy and rapid deployment to meet Europe’s societal and market needs. The use of UxV technologies enables a more holistic understanding of an incident's location and severity, as well as comprehensive situational awareness, through frequent and efficient sensor data gathering.

PROACTIF PARTNERS

PROACTIF brings together notable partners across Europe including : Acorde Technologies, S.A. (Spain), AITEK SPA (Italy), Ascento AG (Switzerland), Asya SIA (Latvia), Avular Innovations B.V. (Netherlands), Captain AI B.V. (Netherlands), CSEM Centre Suisse d’Electronique et de Microtechnique SA (Switzerland), Citymesh N.V. (Belgium), CISC Semiconductor GmbH (Austria), DEMCON Unmanned Systems BV (Netherlands), Dimetor GmbH (Austria), Fixposition AG (Switzerland), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V (Germany), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland), Heimann Sensor GmbH (Germany), HUN-REN Számítástechnikai és Automatizálási Kutatóintézet (Hungary), InnoSenT GmbH (Germany), Innovation River S.R.L (IT), League Geophysics Services B.V. (Netherlands), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Luna Geber Engineering SRL (Italy), NVIDIA (Israel), Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (Finland), Research Studios Austria Forschungsgesellschaft mbH (Austria), Riga Technical University (Latvia), Saab Finland Oy (Finland), Safran Electronics & Defense / SED SPAIN S.L. (Spain), Sieć Badawcza Łukasiewicz - Instytut Mikroelektroniki i Fotoniki (Poland), Silicon Austria Labs GmbH (Austria), Skyability (Austria), SSH Communications Security Oyj (Finland), Stichting IMEC Nederland (Netherlands), Technische Universiteit Eindhoven (Netherlands), TST-Sistemas (Spain), Universidad de Granada (Spain), Universitá Degli Studi Di Perugia (Italy), Van Oord Ship Management B.V. (Netherlands), VIA electronic GmbH (Germany), ViNotion B.V. (Netherlands), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. (Finland), Würth Elektronik (Germany) YellowScan (France).

